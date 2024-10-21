Join our Waitlist for Expert Advice!

Suraj Estate Developers Completes INR 343 Cr Capital Raise for Strategic Expansion The raised funds will be deployed across several key areas, including land acquisitions, working capital, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Suraj Estate Developers Limited (SEDL), a prominent real estate developer focused on the South Central Mumbai market, has successfully raised approximately INR 343 crore through a preferential allotment of equity shares and convertible share warrants.

The capital raise includes INR 243 crore from the issuance of equity shares and INR 100 crore from the issuance of fully convertible warrants. This strategic fundraising initiative garnered participation from high-net-worth individuals, asset management funds, and family offices, reflecting strong investor confidence in SEDL's growth prospects.

The funds will be deployed across several key areas, including land acquisitions, working capital, general corporate purposes, and issue-related expenses.

Rajan Meenathakonil Thomas, Chairperson and Managing Director of Suraj Estate Developers, said, "This timely fundraising will provide us with the growth capital to expand our operations and diversify our product offerings. We will strategically utilise these funds to strengthen our position in the residential and commercial real estate segments, capture new opportunities, and deliver sustainable value to our stakeholders."

In the equity share allotment, SEDL issued 34,12,277 equity shares at an issue price of INR 714 per share, raising a total of INR 243.63 crores. Furthermore, the board of directors approved the allotment of 13,30,000 fully convertible warrants at an issue price of INR 750 per warrant, amounting to INR 99.75 crores. SEDL has already received 25% of the warrant issue price (INR 24.93 crores), with the remaining 75% to be paid within 18 months.

Following the allotment of equity shares and warrants, the promoter and promoter group's holding will be diluted from 74.95% as of September 30, 2024, to 67.71% on a fully diluted basis.

The company is currently developing 13 ongoing projects spanning 20.34 lakh square feet of developable area, including 6.1 lakh square feet of saleable RERA carpet area. SEDL also claims to have a robust pipeline of 18 upcoming projects with an estimated carpet area of 9.01 lakh square feet, and land reserves aggregating 10,359.77 square meters in Bandra (W) and Santacruz (E).

Rahul Thomas, Executive Director at Suraj Estate Developers, highlighted, "We are delighted by the strong investor support for this significant capital raise. The proceeds will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and strengthen our market position. We are confident that this will create long-term value for our shareholders."

Suraj Estate Developers Limited, active in Mumbai's real estate since 1986, focuses on value luxury and commercial segments in South-Central Mumbai. Their expertise lies in redeveloping tenanted properties across Mahim, Dadar, Prabhadevi, and Parel. The company is now expanding into residential projects in Bandra.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

Traqo.io and SuperUs Raise Early-Stage Funding

The startups listed below have disclosed investment rounds.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Career

Tired of Applying to Jobs with No Response? Try This Tactic, According to An Expert Who Helps Thousands of People Get Jobs

It's all about finding your "candidate-market fit," says the author of the book Never Search Alone.

By Sofia Wolfson
Leadership

Building on Bold: Girish Kousgi, MD & CEO, PNB Housing Finance

In every great career, there are moments that define a leader's tenure. For Kousgi, one of the most daring moves was shifting the company's focus from the super-prime market to affordable housing.

By Aditya Pran Mahanta
News and Trends

AI in EdTech: A Helping Hand or a Teacher Replacement?

AI in education enhances both teaching and learning by providing personalized learning experiences, automating administrative tasks, and offering 24/7 student support. While AI tools make education more efficient and accessible, they complement rather than replace teachers, preserving the critical human element in fostering creativity, emotional development, and critical thinking

By Vineet Govil
Personal Finance

I Became a Millionaire at 27. Here's 4 Ways I Did It — and How You Can Too

Becoming a millionaire is not easy, but with the right mindset, approach, education and strategy, everyone can escape the rat race and gain financial independence.

By Liam Gill
News and Trends

India's Journey to a $30 Trillion Economy by 2047

S&P predicts that emerging markets will average 4.06 per cent GDP growth through 2035, compared to just 1.59 per cent for advanced economies.

By Entrepreneur Staff