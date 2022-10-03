Suzlon Group CMD Tulsi R Tanti Passed Away

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, chairman and managing director and one of the key promoters of Suzlon Group and Suzlon Energy Limited, passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 1. He was also the chairman on Renewable Energy Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) to provide direction to India's green energy strategies.

As per the company's stock exchange filing, it is said that, "With profound sadness, we inform you the untimely demise of Tulsi R Tanti, the founder, chairman and one of the key promoters of Suzlon Energy Limited on 1st October 2022. Shri Tanti suffered a cardiac arrest and passed away the same day."

"In this difficult time, the company continues to be supported by its highly experienced board of directors and senior management who are both able and committed to take Shri Tanti's legacy forward and realise his vision for the company," said the Suzlon Group in a tweet.

Tanti was in Ahmedabad on Saturday to announce the opening of the company's rights issue worth INR 1200 crore on October 11. While mentioning about the India's clean energy commitments, Tanti pointed out at the importance of reducing India's energy import dependence.

"The right time for doing business in the renewable segment is now. We just came in two decades early in the wind energy business. My time is now," said Tanti, in a statement. He envisioned the opportunity in the Indian renewable energy business back in 1995, when the market was dominated by international players. He was also the chairman of the Indian wind turbine manufacturers association and a member of the board of management of TERI University, Delhi.

Under Tanti's leadership, Suzlon energy is now the country's one of the largest wind energy player that has 19.4 gigawatt of cumulative installed wind energy capacity with a 33 per cent market share in India and a presence in 17 countries, as per reports.