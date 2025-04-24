Based on Swiggy's opening share price of INR 344.80, the total value of this latest allotment stands at approximately INR 124.94 crore.

Quick commerce and food delivery player Swiggy has allotted 36.32 lakh equity shares under its Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) 2015 and 2021, according to a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

The newly issued shares will rank pari-passu—meaning they hold equal rights—with the company's existing equity shares. Based on Swiggy's opening share price of INR 344.80, the total value of this latest allotment stands at approximately INR 124.94 crore.

With this move, Swiggy's paid-up share capital has increased from INR 228.64 crore to INR 229.01 crore.

ESOPs are a strategic tool used by companies to attract, reward, and retain talent by offering employees a stake in the company's growth. These stock options typically come with a vesting schedule, after which employees can exercise the options and receive shares.

This development follows Swiggy's recent grant of 1.28 crore options under its newly introduced ESOP 2024 plan, valued at around INR 440 crore. In total, the company has allotted over 3 crore equity shares under ESOPs since the beginning of 2025.

The move reflects Swiggy's continued focus on incentivising employee contribution as it prepares for a potential IPO. Meanwhile, industry rival Zomato also granted 2.17 lakh options earlier this April, valued at INR 4.42 crore, and Nykaa allotted 17,010 shares under its second ESOP issue of the year.

As competition heats up, equity-linked rewards remain key in retaining top talent across India's fast-growing digital economy.