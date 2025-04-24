Swiggy Allots Equity Shares Worth INR 124.94 Cr Under ESOP Plan Based on Swiggy's opening share price of INR 344.80, the total value of this latest allotment stands at approximately INR 124.94 crore.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Quick commerce and food delivery player Swiggy has allotted 36.32 lakh equity shares under its Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOP) 2015 and 2021, according to a regulatory filing with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday.

The newly issued shares will rank pari-passu—meaning they hold equal rights—with the company's existing equity shares. Based on Swiggy's opening share price of INR 344.80, the total value of this latest allotment stands at approximately INR 124.94 crore.

With this move, Swiggy's paid-up share capital has increased from INR 228.64 crore to INR 229.01 crore.

ESOPs are a strategic tool used by companies to attract, reward, and retain talent by offering employees a stake in the company's growth. These stock options typically come with a vesting schedule, after which employees can exercise the options and receive shares.

This development follows Swiggy's recent grant of 1.28 crore options under its newly introduced ESOP 2024 plan, valued at around INR 440 crore. In total, the company has allotted over 3 crore equity shares under ESOPs since the beginning of 2025.

The move reflects Swiggy's continued focus on incentivising employee contribution as it prepares for a potential IPO. Meanwhile, industry rival Zomato also granted 2.17 lakh options earlier this April, valued at INR 4.42 crore, and Nykaa allotted 17,010 shares under its second ESOP issue of the year.

As competition heats up, equity-linked rewards remain key in retaining top talent across India's fast-growing digital economy.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

3 Clever Ways to Push the Envelope and Grow Your Business in 2025

Start making your boldest aspirations a reality by exploring options you may have never considered before.

By Entrepreneur Deals
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Business News

Saying 'Please' and 'Thank You' to ChatGPT Costs OpenAI 'Tens of Millions of Dollars'

It's more environmentally friendly (and cost-efficient) to skip the niceties.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

5 Business Truths I Wish Someone Had Told Me Before I Built a Startup

Success is not about having the perfect idea. It's about executing relentlessly, staying focused and building something people actually need.

By Zachary Dorf
News and Trends

Recur Club Announces Credit Offerings for Startups Beyond Series A and SMEs

In FY 24–25, the platform also plans to deploy an additional INR 2000 crores through its Recur Swift program for startups.

By Paromita Gupta