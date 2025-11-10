Swiggy Board Approves Fundraise of up to INR 10,000 Cr Swiggy aims to use the funds to strengthen its balance sheet and support growth in its food delivery and quick-commerce business, Instamart.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sriharsha Majety, Group CEO, Co-founder at Swiggy

Swiggy Limited has received board approval to raise up to INR 10,000 crore (about USD 1.13 billion) through a public or private offering.

The fundraising may include a qualified institutional placement or other approved routes. The proposal was cleared by the company's board on November 7, 2025, as per a regulatory filing.

The company plans to issue equity shares in one or more tranches to eligible investors, subject to approval from shareholders at an upcoming extraordinary general meeting.

This move comes as several technology-driven firms seek to tap the capital markets to reinforce their financial position and fund expansion.

Swiggy recently reported a 74 percent increase in losses year-on-year to INR 1,092 crore for the second quarter of FY26. However, its operating revenue rose 23 percent to INR 3,760 crore, supported by higher order frequency and strong performance from Instamart, whose revenue doubled in the same period.

The Bengaluru-based firm also exited its investment in Rapido, earning INR 2,399.5 crore and a return of more than 2.5 times its initial investment.

Swiggy's fundraising plan follows Zomato's INR 8,500 crore qualified institutional placement last year.
