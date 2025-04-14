Swiggy Board Sees Exit of Independent Director Sahil Barua, CEO of Delhivery The decision comes as Barua finds himself unable to devote adequate time to board responsibilities amid growing demands at Delhivery.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sahil Barua

Food delivery and quick commerce company Swiggy on Friday announced the resignation of independent director Sahil Barua, CEO and Co-founder of Delhivery, effective April 11, 2024. The decision comes as Barua finds himself unable to devote adequate time to board responsibilities amid growing demands at Delhivery.

"Due to my increased professional commitments in my role as the Chief Executive Officer of Delhivery Limited, I find myself unable to dedicate the necessary time and attention required to fulfill my responsibilities as an Independent Director on your Board," Barua wrote in a letter addressed to Swiggy's board.

Barua, one of Swiggy's earliest independent board members, played an instrumental role during its critical growth phase, including its foray into public markets. "I'd like to thank Swiggy for inviting me to serve as part of the Board. Swiggy is one of the great Indian internet companies, with outstanding founders and management. I look forward to cheering for Harsha and the Swiggy team as a user and well-wisher," he added.

Barua's exit comes shortly after Delhivery's acquisition of rival Ecom Express at an 80% discount to its peak valuation, in an INR 1,407 crore deal. The acquisition signals an aggressive expansion phase for Delhivery, as it integrates networks and scales operations.

Earlier this year, Delhivery also entered quick commerce with a two-hour rapid delivery format for D2C brands, launching dark and rapid stores in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, and NCR.

Swiggy's independent board of directors includes Anand Kripalu, Shailesh Haribhakti, and Suparna Mitra.
