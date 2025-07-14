According to filings with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company has allotted 38.86 lakh stock options under its ESOP 2024 scheme.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Bengaluru-based food delivery and quick commerce giant Swiggy has rolled out new employee stock option (ESOP) grants worth INR 150 crore (USD 17.5 million).

According to filings with the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the company has allotted 38.86 lakh stock options under its ESOP 2024 scheme.

Each option is priced at INR 1 and will convert into a fully paid-up equity share upon vesting. Employees can exercise their options after the vesting period and before the company's liquidation. At Swiggy's current market price of INR 385.3 per share, the grant totals around INR 150 crore.

This move follows Swiggy's entry into the travel and lifestyle space last month with its new app, Crew. Earlier in April, the company had announced ESOP grants worth INR 443.4 crore (USD 52 million) for eligible employees.

Despite these employee-focused initiatives, Swiggy's losses widened by 95% year-on-year to INR 1,081 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, even as its revenue rose by 45% to INR 4,410 crore. For the full fiscal year, Swiggy posted a revenue of INR 15,227 crore.

Meanwhile, competitor Zomato stayed profitable, earning INR 39 crore in Q4 FY25. Quick commerce rival Zepto also showed improvement, reducing its losses to INR 1,248 crore in FY24.