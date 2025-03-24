Swiggy Instamart Announces 10-Minute Smartphone Delivery Across 10 Major Cities The company in a statement said that consumers across the cities mentioned can purchase smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi.

Swiggy's quick delivery arm Instamart has announced the launch of 10-minute deliveries of smartphones across 10 major cities such as Bangalore, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Faridabad, Noida, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune, with the company expected to launch across more cities.

The company in a statement said that consumers across the cities mentioned can purchase smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and Redmi.

Amitesh Jha, CEO of Swiggy Instamart said, "The Indian consumer is discerning and knows exactly what they want, and this launch is a testament to our commitment to delivering just that. Whether it's an urgent need or a long-awaited upgrade, we're making high-quality tech purchases more convenient than ever. With just a few taps, customers can now enjoy the seamless experience of instant smartphone delivery, right at their fingertips."

The launch comes after Swiggy Instamart's continuous efforts to expand in the quick commerce industry across the country. The platform has recently expanded to 100 cities, with 32 of them added in 2025.
