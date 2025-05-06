Swiggy Shuts Down Genie to Focus on Core Services Launched in April 2020, Swiggy Genie allowed users to send packages or pick up items within the city, competing with services like Uber Package, Porter, and Rapido.

Food and grocery delivery platform Swiggy has shut down Swiggy Genie, its hyperlocal delivery service, as it shifts focus to its main offerings—food delivery and quick commerce. According to a report by Moneycontrol, the company has decided to discontinue Genie, which had been unavailable in major cities for some time.

Launched in April 2020, Swiggy Genie allowed users to send packages or pick up items within the city, competing with services like Uber Package, Porter, and Rapido. The service was operating in over 60 cities but never became a major revenue driver for Swiggy.

"Genie was more of a side business, and with growing competition in quick commerce, we're now doubling down on Instamart," said a Swiggy spokesperson.

Manoj Muthu Kumar, who was overseeing Genie as a Vice President at Swiggy, will now focus on other verticals within the company.

The move mirrors the challenges faced by other players in the segment, including Dunzo, which had earlier scaled down operations significantly. Their retreat has opened the door for competitors like Uber and Rapido to expand their hyperlocal services.

With the quick commerce space heating up—thanks to aggressive growth from Blinkit and Zepto—Swiggy is realigning its priorities to capture more market share in this space.

Earlier this month, Inc42 had reported that Swiggy Genie was suspended, and now Moneycontrol confirms the service has been fully shut down.
