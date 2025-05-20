Swiggy Unveils 'Drops': A Limited-Edition Culinary Experience for Food Lovers The 'Drops' initiative debuts with gourmet creations from celebrated names such as Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra, Smash Guys by AB Gupta, Aubree, Ciclo Café, Louis Burger, Good Flippin's Burgers, TwentySeven Bakehouse, and Espressos AnyDay.

In a bold move to reimagine food delivery, Swiggy has launched 'Drops'—a first-of-its-kind, chef-curated, limited-edition food experience available exclusively on the platform. This new feature is designed to deliver not just meals but moments, offering food lovers across India an opportunity to taste exclusive recipes created by some of the country's most iconic chefs and restaurants—for a limited time and in limited quantities.

The 'Drops' initiative debuts with gourmet creations from celebrated names such as Le15 Patisserie by Pooja Dhingra, Smash Guys by AB Gupta, Aubree, Ciclo Café, Louis Burger, Good Flippin's Burgers, TwentySeven Bakehouse, and Espressos AnyDay. These culinary names have built a loyal fan base, and through 'Drops,' Swiggy is turning anticipation into action by converting food into a collectible experience.

Each Drop is announced ahead of time on social media, with restaurants unveiling their exclusive recipes and directing users to the Swiggy app. Users can book a slot to express interest, with a waitlist option once all slots are filled. Push notifications and WhatsApp reminders are sent out just before the Drop goes live—creating a sense of urgency and excitement akin to a flash sale.

"Drops is designed for urgency and exclusivity," said Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace. "With Drops, we're turning food ordering into something exciting, rare, and delicious. It gives our users a chance to try something completely new, created by the chefs and brands they love, and available only on Swiggy. For our restaurant partners, it's a powerful way to generate buzz, test innovative food recipes, and create lasting connections with their communities in a fresh, memorable way."

Restaurants are already seeing tangible benefits. "Teaming up with Swiggy has been a total game-changer," said Kishore Kumar, Founder of Aubree. "The 'Drops' feature created serious buzz for us as it got people talking, ordering, and sharing. We saw a 58% spike in orders and up to 60% more in-app visibility. Thanks to Swiggy, every drop feels like a celebration."

AB Gupta, Co-founder of Smash Guys, added "We clocked over 100 orders within the first 10 minutes! Drops turned food delivery into an experience. It's a great tool to build excitement and loyalty, especially during new launches."

With 'Drops,' Swiggy is not just delivering food—it's delivering excitement, exclusivity, and a new way to experience culinary innovation.
