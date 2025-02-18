Swish Club Raises USD 4.5 Mn to Revolutionise Enterprise Device Management With the latest funding, Swish Club plans to further develop its product, acquire top talent, and accelerate revenue growth. The debt portion of the funds will be allocated toward device financing, enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt their Device-as-a-Service solutions.

Swish Club, a Bengaluru-based Devices-as-a-Service (DaaS) platform, has raised USD 4.5 million in a pre-Series A funding round, which includes USD 3.3 million in equity and USD 1.2 million in debt financing.

The equity round was led by Powerhouse Ventures, with participation from Blume Ventures, Founders Fund, Touchstone Ventures, Eternal Capital, and Atrium Ventures. Additionally, the round saw investments from prominent individuals such as Anuj Srivastava of Livspace, Ajit Reddy, Deb Dutt, and Tushar Patel.

Founded in 2023 by Dushyant Sapre, Suraj Kumar, and Jai Anand, Swish Club is a comprehensive solution for enterprise device management and security software. The company offers a platform that manages the entire lifecycle of devices—sourcing, configuration, administration, security, and upgrades.

With the latest funding, Swish Club plans to further develop its product, acquire top talent, and accelerate revenue growth. The debt portion of the funds will be allocated toward device financing, enabling businesses to seamlessly adopt their Device-as-a-Service solutions.

Swish Club stands out by introducing India's first digital platform for laptop rentals for enterprises and smartphone leasing for corporate employees. Through its Enterprise Device Rental solution, businesses can access the latest technology without the burden of large upfront payments.

The service is bundled with four free software tools: an Asset Management Portal, Mobile Device Management, Antivirus, and Device Cleaner, ensuring that companies meet enterprise-grade security and compliance requirements. Meanwhile, the Smartphone Leasing program offers corporate employees the flexibility to choose from a range of over 100 leading smartphones, with up to 60% savings on device costs.

"We are simplifying the complex process of managing corporate devices with India's first digital DaaS platform," said Dushyant Sapre, CEO of Swish Club. "By removing depreciating assets from balance sheets, we're enabling businesses to focus on core growth, while saving on device and software costs, from 10% to just 3% of total annual capex."

Swish Club claims to have formed strategic partnerships with leading Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) such as Dell, HP, Samsung, and Google.

Looking ahead, Swish Club is working on its Agentic AI-powered device telemetry product, set to launch in April 2025, which will automate IT support for large enterprises and enhance device management further.

Since its launch in April 2024, Swish Club has secured over 125 enterprise clients, including major names like Max Life Insurance, HDFC Life Insurance, Pepsico, and Zolvit.
