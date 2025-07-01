Switch Mobility CEO Mahesh Babu Steps Down; Ganesh Mani to Take Charge According to the company, this step is aimed at optimizing costs while maintaining momentum in its electric vehicle development, particularly in battery-electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

Switch Mobility, CEO S Mahesh Babu has announced his resignation, effective August 31, 2025. The company confirmed the transition, stating that Babu is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the Hinduja Group. His responsibilities will be assumed by Ganesh Mani, currently the chief operating officer at Ashok Leyland, who will take additional charge as CEO of Switch Automotive Mobility Limited (Switch India) beginning September 1.

The leadership transition comes at a pivotal moment for Switch India, which recently achieved EBITDA breakeven for FY25 and is positioning itself for further financial growth. "We would like to place on record our appreciation to Mahesh for his significant contributions during his tenure with us," said Dheeraj G Hinduja, chairman of Switch Mobility, in a release.

Switch India's move to bring Mani onboard aligns with a broader strategy to deepen operational integration with parent company Ashok Leyland. According to the company, this step is aimed at optimizing costs while maintaining momentum in its electric vehicle development, particularly in battery-electric buses and light commercial vehicles.

Mani brings with him a reputation for operational efficiency and managing large-scale transformations, qualities that the company hopes will support its next phase of expansion. "Ganesh Mani, with his experience in operational excellence and leading large-scale transformation initiatives, will take Switch India to the next phase of profitable growth," Hinduja added.

Switch Mobility, a joint initiative between Ashok Leyland and British manufacturer Optare, is focused on zero-emission commercial transportation. Its current product range includes the 1.25-tonne IeV3 and 1.75-tonne IeV4 electric light commercial vehicles, sold through select Ashok Leyland LCV dealers. In the electric bus segment, the company offers 12-meter models with a range of up to 200 kilometers on a single charge.

With over 1,000 electric buses and another 1,000 electric LCVs already in operation, the company claims its vehicles have collectively covered over 150 million kilometers, offsetting more than 100,000 tons of CO₂ emissions. Backed by a strong order book of more than 1,800 buses, including 1,500 in India alone, Switch India projects a doubling of its topline revenue in FY26.
