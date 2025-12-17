The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

Beverage Brand Swizzle Secures INR 2 Cr in Seed Funding

Swizzle, a Bengaluru-based clean label beverage startup, has raised INR 2 crore in a seed funding round on the Zee TV entrepreneurship show Ideabaaz. The round was led by angel investors Sooraj Singh, founder and CEO of Unibots, and Shaili Chopra, founder of SheThePeople and Gytree.

The startup said the funds will be used to expand its presence across fast moving sales channels, strengthen its retail and HoReCa reach, increase production capacity, and grow its team.

Founded in 2019 by Vrinda Singhal and Deepender Singh, Swizzle offers ready to drink mocktails made with real fruits and herbs. Its products are preservative free, vegan, and free from artificial colours and chemicals.

Swizzle is currently available through vending machines, HoReCa outlets, retail stores, and online platforms. The startup plans to enter Hyderabad in the current quarter while scaling HoReCa operations across major cities. To meet rising demand, manufacturing capacity will increase from 250 litres per day to 2,000 litres per day, enabling production of up to 40,000 cans daily.

The startup is also preparing new product launches, including affordable PET bottles and a low calorie lemonade drink. Over the coming months, Swizzle aims to expand its retail footprint and vending machine network across multiple cities in India.

Quintrans Bags USD 750K in Pre-Seed Funding Round

Quintrans, a deep tech engineering startup, has raised USD 750K in a pre seed funding round led by Capital A. The round also saw participation from Sumeet Kabra of RR Global, SanchiConnect, AIC Pinnacle, existing partner IIMA Ventures and other investors.

The Pune-based company said the funds will be used to set up an in house manufacturing and advanced testing facility in Pune. It also plans to speed up research and development in electromagnetic actuation and expand its core engineering and operations team ahead of commercial rollout.

Founded in 2021 by Pranay Luniya, Kartik Kulkarni, Aniruddha Atigre and Prasanna Kadambi, Quintrans develops direct drive electromagnetic linear motion systems for industrial automation, robotics and equipment manufacturing. The technology enables frictionless, high speed and precise motion in factory and warehouse environments.

Quintrans follows an engineering first model, building hardware and control electronics internally to deliver integrated solutions. The startup is part of the MaXcel hardware accelerator run by Capital A and SanchiConnect in India today.

Gambit Cyber Raises USD 3.4 Mn in Seed Funding Round

Gambit Cyber, an AI focused cybersecurity startup, has raised USD 3.4 million in a seed funding round. The round was led by Expeditions, an early stage investor known for backing European security startups. Bitdefender Voyager Ventures, the early stage investment arm of global cybersecurity firm Bitdefender, also took part in the funding.

The startup said the investment will be used to strengthen its technology platform, support international expansion, and develop strategic partnerships.

Gambit Cyber builds risk centric cybersecurity tools that aim to help organisations identify and address threats before they are exploited. Its operations span the Netherlands, UK, the UAE, Australia, and India, with a focus on regulated industries.

Gambit Cyber's core product, KnightGuard, is an AI powered platform that continuously identifies, validates, and prioritises cyber risks. It works with existing security systems to help teams focus on exposures that are most likely to be exploited, reducing unnecessary alerts and improving response efforts.

Alongside the funding announcement, the company confirmed the launch of its first fully owned subsidiary, Gambit Cyber India. The move is intended to support growth in the Indian market.

KnightGuard has already gained early traction among enterprises and managed security service providers in sectors such as financial services, telecommunications, and critical infrastructure across India, the UAE, and Europe.