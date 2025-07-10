Syngene, RICH, Biocon Foundation Launch Third Cohort of Women-in-STEM Program Now in its third year, the program is benefitting 40 women students selected after a competitive process that evaluated academic performance, research aptitude, and socio-economic background.

Syngene International, in collaboration with the Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and Biocon Foundation, has announced the launch of the third cohort of its flagship women-in-STEM scholarship and mentoring program.

Designed to empower women from tier II and tier III institutions across India, this initiative continues to provide a crucial platform for aspiring scientists to gain industry exposure, financial support, and research mentorship.

Now in its third year, the program is benefitting 40 women students selected after a competitive process that evaluated academic performance, research aptitude, and socio-economic background. With a strong emphasis on supporting students from underserved communities, the initiative aims to address the systemic challenges that often prevent women from smaller cities from pursuing successful careers in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

"This program is more than an educational intervention," said Dr Parvinder Maini, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser, Government of India. "It is a regional solution model that connects science to society, talent to opportunity, and learning to livelihood. What RICH, Biocon Foundation, and Syngene have built here is not just impactful, it is essential to India's scientific and social progress."

The program offers structured mentorship, financial assistance and hands-on research exposure, which includes practical experience in real lab environments. Participants will complete project-based internships at top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, as well as esteemed government institutions like CSIR–Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB). These internships are designed to build technical competencies, foster professional networks, and inspire long-term careers in STEM.

Pramuch Goel, Head of Corporate Affairs, Syngene International, stated, "As an innovation-driven company, Syngene sees this program as an investment in India's scientific future. It's helping create a stronger, more inclusive research ecosystem by nurturing talent from institutions that often lack access to cutting-edge infrastructure or networks."

Revathi Karamalla, from the second cohort, shared, "Before this program, I wasn't sure what a career in STEM looked like. Through mentorship and hands-on exposure, I gained the skills and confidence to shape my career path."

Abhirami K, a current participant, said, "Coming from a small village, I never imagined I'd get a chance like this. This program is helping me understand what it takes to build a career in science."

Launched in 2022 with 21 students, the program has expanded steadily, integrating features like biotech industry visits and national discussions on women in STEM. Several alumni have progressed to PhD programs or secured roles in research, underlining the initiative's success in bridging academia and industry.

Dr Anupama Shetty, Mission Director, Biocon Foundation, highlighted, "This program exemplifies how targeted support can empower talented women to pursue meaningful careers in science. It's encouraging to see students grow in confidence and visualise long-term pathways in STEM."

Rashmi Pimpale, CEO of RICH, summed up the initiative's significance: "In just two years, we've seen how structured support can turn potential into progress. This is not a nice-to-have, it's a must-have for inclusive scientific growth."

With its growing impact, the Syngene–RICH–Biocon Foundation program stands as a model for industry-academia collaboration in nurturing the next generation of women scientists in India.
