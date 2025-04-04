The program aims to drive innovation in MedTech, digital health, and healthcare accessibility by offering tailored mentorship, regulatory guidance, investor engagement, and market access support.

Startup incubator T-Hub, in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), has announced the launch of the fifth cohort of the AIC T-Hub Healthcare Program. From a competitive pool of 209 applications, 20 promising startups have been selected for this three-month hybrid accelerator.

The program aims to drive innovation in MedTech, digital health, and healthcare accessibility by offering tailored mentorship, regulatory guidance, investor engagement, and market access support. Startups were chosen based on their proof-of-concept readiness, innovation potential, regulatory compliance, market viability, and team strength.

Among the selected startups are Artyem Care, Bioscafil, Chqup, Cloud Palliative Care, Dag2IL, Epirelief, Dr. DICOM (GLOCAL DIGITAL), Kashi Medicos, Nahush Pharma, Oui Medical, Planytics, Reyansh Technologies, Sigma Mozak, Signel Biomedical, Skinska, Tap Health, thebabyland, TurocratesAI, 365Veda, and Warkas.

These ventures will engage with leading hospitals and healthcare institutions for real-world validation and pilot studies, helping ensure clinical relevance and market readiness.

Additionally, the cohort will benefit from interactions with venture capitalists, healthcare firms, and policymakers to build strategic partnerships and unlock funding opportunities.

Since inception, AIC T-Hub claims to have supported 53 startups across four cohorts, helping them raise over INR 60.46 crore in funding and facilitating more than 180 market access opportunities.

The new cohort is expected to build on this legacy, pushing the boundaries of innovation in India's healthcare ecosystem.