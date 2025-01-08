Banerji's passing follows a series of tragic losses in India's startup ecosystem, including Rohan Mirchandani of Epigamia, Rohan Malhotra of Good Capital, and Ambareesh Murty of Pepperfry, all of whom died of cardiac-related conditions.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amit Banerji, the visionary founder, chairman, and CEO of Table Space, a leading managed workspace solutions provider, has passed away at the age of 45. The company announced his untimely demise on January 6, though the immediate cause remains unknown. Media reports suggest he may have suffered a heart attack.

"It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Amit Banerji, our Founder, Chairman, and CEO," a company spokesperson said. "Amit was a visionary leader who transformed the flexible workspace solution industry in India. His impact on the company, its people, and the industry will be lasting, and he will be profoundly missed. Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family during this difficult time."

Banerji founded Table Space in 2017, envisioning a managed workspace provider catering to large and mid-market tenants. Under his leadership, the company grew to work with global Fortune 500 firms such as Google, Apple, and Dell, becoming a market leader in enterprise managed workspaces. Table Space is backed by global private equity firm Hillhouse Capital and is gearing up for an IPO in 2025, aiming to raise over INR 3,500 crore at a valuation of USD 2.5 billion.

Banerji's entrepreneurial journey was rooted in his early professional experiences. A graduate of Punjab Technical University with a B.Tech in Computer Science, he began his career at Accenture in 2004. Over 13 years, he gained expertise in real estate strategy, acquisitions, deal structuring, and operations—insights that laid the foundation for Table Space.

Banerji's contributions went beyond his company. A patent holder and an expert in SEZ deal structuring, he was instrumental in transforming commercial real estate strategies in India. He co-founded Table Space with a strong leadership team, including Vice-Chairman Karan Chopra and President Kunal Mehra, among others.

Banerji's passing follows a series of tragic losses in India's startup ecosystem, including Rohan Mirchandani of Epigamia, Rohan Malhotra of Good Capital, and Ambareesh Murty of Pepperfry, all of whom died of cardiac-related conditions.

The startup community mourns the loss of a transformative leader. Banerji's legacy will continue through the work of Table Space, which remains committed to redefining managed workspaces in India and beyond.