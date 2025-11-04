The below brands have announced their latest funding rounds.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TABP Snacks and Beverages Raises USD 3 Mn Funding

Coimbatore-based TABP Snacks and Beverages has secured USD 3 million (INR 26 crore) in a funding round led by LC Nueva, with participation from Entrust Family Office, Arun Mukherjee, and Soumya Malani.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its distribution network across southern and eastern India, introduce new beverage formats, and increase manufacturing capacity.

Founded in 2018 by Prabhu Gandhikumar and Brindha Vijayakumar, TABP produces packaged beverages inspired by local street drinks, catering to lower and middle-income consumers. The company aims to make traditional regional beverages affordable and accessible through formal retail channels.

TABP reported revenue of INR 212 crore in FY24–25, growing from INR 4 crore in FY19, and targets INR 800 crore in the next three years.

The startup competes with brands such as Paper Boat, Rasna, Dabur, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, and various regional players in the value beverage segment.

Smart Parking Platform Blyp Raises INR 50 Lakh from Sandesh Sharda

Parking solutions startup Blyp, formerly known as ParkMate, has raised Rs 50 lakh from entrepreneur Sandesh Sharda in a bridge round following its pre-Series A funding. The company plans to use the fresh capital to enhance its technology, expand into metro and tier-II cities, and onboard malls, corporates, and institutional clients.

Founded in 2018 by Dhananjaya Bharadwaj and Abhimanyu Singh, Blyp offers app-based parking and valet management solutions for residential, corporate, commercial, and public spaces. Through its platform, users can book parking slots, access valet services, and make digital payments.

The startup currently operates across Delhi-NCR and several smart city projects. It collaborates with malls, residential welfare associations, commercial complexes, and corporate parks to streamline parking allocation, entry, and payments.

Blyp competes with platforms such as Park+, Get My Parking, and Secure Parking, along with various municipal parking applications that provide digital parking services for urban users.

Defence-Focused Startup Tsalla Aerospace Bags USD 1 Mn

Bengaluru-based startup Tsalla Aerospace has secured USD 1 million in its first external funding round led by Sunny Stalnaker, executive vice president at ASML, with participation from SIDBI and equity-free grants through the Ministry of Defence's Innovations for Defence Excellence (iDEX) programme.

The startup plans to use the funds to expand its autonomous systems platform and scale deployments for defence and industrial applications.

Founded in 2019 and incubated at the Indian Institute of Science, Tsalla Aerospace develops an AI-based autonomy stack for drones and unmanned systems. Its AI Pilot technology allows unmanned platforms to operate without GPS or communication support, aiming for full autonomy without operator input.

Tsalla is currently collaborating with the Indian Navy and Army on projects such as confined-space reconnaissance systems, backpack-operated vertical take-off and landing drones, and ship-to-ship delivery solutions in challenging weather.

The startup competes with firms including ideaForge, NewSpace Research & Tech, Sagar Defence, and CRON Systems. Tsalla plans to raise an additional USD 8 million in a seed round to expand its autonomy stack and grow in both Indian and international markets.