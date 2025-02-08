The deal is expected to contribute USD 1.2 million in revenue, aligning with TAC Security's expansion plans in Europe and other key global markets

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Global cybersecurity firm TAC Security has acquired CyberScope, a Web3 security company specializing in smart contract audits and blockchain vulnerability assessments. This strategic move positions TAC Security as the first vulnerability management company to integrate Web3 security solutions into its offerings.

CyberScope, known for its expertise in blockchain security, has conducted 2,780 audits and safeguarded USD 134 billion in digital assets. With a client base of 3,000 organizations, this acquisition boosts TAC Security's total clientele to over 6,000, with a goal of reaching 10,000 by 2026. CyberScope's audit tools—Cyberscan, Similarityscan, Safescan, and Signaturescan—will now be integrated into TAC Security's ESOF platform, strengthening protection for blockchain-based applications. Additionally, the CyberScope Audit Badge, recognized by CoinMarketCap, will enhance TAC Security's credibility in Web3 security.

This acquisition paves the way for TAC Security to cross-sell its cybersecurity solutions to CyberScope's clients while also introducing CyberScope's auditing services to TAC Security's enterprise customers. The deal is expected to contribute USD 1.2 million in revenue, aligning with TAC Security's expansion plans in Europe and other key global markets.

CyberScope's strong foothold in Europe further enhances TAC Security's international reach, enabling it to meet the growing demand for blockchain security solutions.

Trishneet Arora, Founder and CEO of TAC Security, emphasized the importance of the acquisition, stating, "CyberScope's addition accelerates our vision of becoming the world's largest vulnerability management company. With its 3,000 plus clients, we are advancing toward our target of serving 10,000 customers by 2026."

He further noted, "As Web3 security gains importance amid evolving regulatory landscapes, CyberScope's expertise in smart contract audits reinforces our ability to protect blockchain ecosystems. This move strengthens our leadership in the next phase of cybersecurity."

The deal comes amid a transformative period for the blockchain sector, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approving Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, including offerings by BlackRock and Fidelity. Additionally, post-election policies under the Trump administration propose a national Bitcoin reserve while rejecting Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs). These developments underline the growing need for strong Web3 security measures, reinforcing TAC Security's strategic focus on blockchain protection.

CyberScope CEO Thanos Tsavlis welcomed the acquisition, stating, "This partnership is a game-changer for Web3 security. By joining forces with TAC Security, we are unlocking immense potential to lead the blockchain security space. Their expertise in vulnerability management, combined with our knowledge of smart contract audits, will redefine cybersecurity for the future. This is just the beginning of an incredible journey."