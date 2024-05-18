According to Godrej Industries' exchange filings, the board of directors has approved Tanya Dubash's reappointment as a full-time director.

According to Godrej Industries' exchange filings, the board of directors has approved Tanya Dubash's reappointment as a full-time director. She will serve as the company's executive director and chief brand officer for a three-year term beginning on April 1, 2025, and ending on March 31, 2028, subject to shareholder approval.

The business added that Dubash is not unable to hold the position of director due to any Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) orders or other similar prohibitions.

Godrej Industries reported a net loss of Rs 312 crore in the January-March quarter as opposed to a net profit of Rs 300 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's overall income was almost steady at Rs 5,103 crore as opposed to Rs 5,085 billion. Its portion of the loss for equity-accounted investors for the quarter was Rs 402.13 crore, down from Rs 208 crore in profit.