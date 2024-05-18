📺 Stream EntrepreneurTV for Free 📺

Tanya Dubash Re-Appointed As Executive Director And Chief Brand Officer At Godrej According to Godrej Industries' exchange filings, the board of directors has approved Tanya Dubash's reappointment as a full-time director.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tanya Dubash, Executive Director And Chief Brand Officer At Godrej

According to Godrej Industries' exchange filings, the board of directors has approved Tanya Dubash's reappointment as a full-time director. She will serve as the company's executive director and chief brand officer for a three-year term beginning on April 1, 2025, and ending on March 31, 2028, subject to shareholder approval.

The business added that Dubash is not unable to hold the position of director due to any Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) orders or other similar prohibitions.

Godrej Industries reported a net loss of Rs 312 crore in the January-March quarter as opposed to a net profit of Rs 300 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's overall income was almost steady at Rs 5,103 crore as opposed to Rs 5,085 billion. Its portion of the loss for equity-accounted investors for the quarter was Rs 402.13 crore, down from Rs 208 crore in profit.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Productivity

Want to Be More Productive? Here's How Google Executives Structure Their Schedules

These five tactics from inside Google will help you focus and protect your time.

By Jason Feifer
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel
Side Hustle

These Coworkers-Turned-Friends Started a Side Hustle on Amazon — Now It's a 'Full Hustle' Earning Over $20 Million a Year: 'Jump in With Both Feet'

Achal Patel and Russell Gong met at a large consulting firm and "bonded over a shared vision to create a mission-led company."

By Amanda Breen
News and Trends

IFC Grants HDFC Bank USD 500 Mn to Ramp Up Microloans for Women Borrowers

The HDFC bank will use IFC's financing for on-lending as microloans to self-help groups (SHGs) and joint liability groups (JLGs) enrolled in the sustainable livelihoods initiative (SLI).

By Entrepreneur Staff
Side Hustle

How to Turn Your Hobby Into a Successful Business

A hobby, interest or charity project can turn into a money-making business if you know the right steps to take.

By Bidhan Baruah
Entrepreneurs

Curiosity into Creativity Translator: Aditya Sanghavi

Founded in 2015 by Aditya Sanghavi, the Mumbai-based startup claims to retail in over 5,000 stores across the country through distributors and works with a few supermarket chains.

By Minakshi Sangwan