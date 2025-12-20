Tata Chemicals Subsidiary to Acquire Singapore-Based Novabay for EUR 25 Mn According to Tata Chemicals, the acquisition supports its plan to increase participation in higher value and less cyclical product segments.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Tata Chemicals Limited has announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Tata Chemicals International Pte. Limited has entered into an agreement to acquire 100 percent equity in Novabay Pte. Limited of Singapore for EUR 25 million.

Novabay is a manufacturer of premium grade sodium bicarbonate and is among the larger producers in the Asia Pacific region excluding China. The company supplies specialized grades used in pharmaceutical, personal care and food applications. It operates a fully automated facility and holds certifications such as cGMP and API. Novabay currently has a production capacity of about 60000 tons, with scope to increase this to 100000 tons in the future.

According to Tata Chemicals, the acquisition supports its plan to increase participation in higher value and less cyclical product segments.

The premium sodium bicarbonate market is supported by steady demand from healthcare, personal care and food sectors. Factors such as rising haemodialysis needs, better access to medical treatment and growing consumption in emerging markets continue to influence demand trends.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Branding

Creating a Brand: How To Build a Brand From Scratch

Every business needs good branding to succeed. Discover the basics and key tips to building a successful brand in this detailed guide.

By John Williams
Innovation

It's Time to Rethink Research and Development. Here's What Must Change.

R&D can't live in a lab anymore. Today's leaders fuse science, strategy, sustainability and people to turn discovery into real-world value.

By Anantha Desikan
Marketing

How to Better Manage Your Sales Process

Get your priorities in order, and watch sales roll in.

By Tony Parinello
Business News

AI Agents Can Help Businesses Be '10 Times More Productive,' According to a Nvidia VP. Here's What They Are and How Much They Cost.

In a new interview with Entrepreneur, Nvidia's Vice President of AI Software, Kari Briski, explains how AI agents will "transform" the way we work — and sooner than you think.

By Sherin Shibu
Starting a Business

Passion-Driven vs. Purpose-Driven Businesses — What's the Difference, and Why Does It Matter?

Passion and purpose are both powerful forces in entrepreneurship, but they are not the same.

By Athalia Monae