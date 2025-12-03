Tata Communications Acquires Majority Stake in AI SaaS Company Commotion The investment will support its plan to expand the use of AI across its digital platforms, especially in areas focused on customer interaction.

Tata Communications has acquired a 51 percent stake in the US-based AI software as a service firm Commotion for INR 227 crore.

The company announced that the investment will support its plan to expand the use of artificial intelligence across its digital platforms, especially in areas focused on customer interaction.

Commotion is known for its proprietary AI solutions that help enterprises offer personalised and real time customer experiences. Its platform includes voice AI, automation for omnichannel customer engagement and autonomous digital agents. These tools are designed to help businesses simplify complex processes and deliver tailored communication at a large scale.

Tata Communications CEO A S Lakshminarayanan said, "With Commotion's capabilities already integrated into Tata Communications Kaleyra (a suite of communications and customer experience products), we are seeing phenomenal customer traction. We expect this momentum to further accelerate our evolution into an AI-first organisation, making our digital fabric more intelligent, adaptive, and future ready."

Commotion CEO Murali Swaminathan said the partnership will help create responsible and scalable AI solutions for multiple industries.

Tata Communications said the acquisition strengthens its efforts to help enterprises move from AI trials to large scale transformation.
