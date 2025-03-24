Tata Communications Aims To Democratize Cloud Services The company has been investing close to $200-300 million every year, and out of this, $50 million has been earmarked for its Cloud technologies

By Shrabona Ghosh

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

A S Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications

In India only 30 per cent organizations use Cloud services. With an eye on democratizing Cloud services in the country, Tata Communications has launched Vayu, its next-gen Cloud fabric aimed at revolutionising enterprise IT. Vayu delivers up to 30 percent cost savings while optimising workload performance. Compared with large Cloud service providers, it reduces costs by 15-25 percent, the company claims.


"When data is on-prem, it needs not only more capital expenditure but also investments in terms of talent. Even public Cloud services come with its own set of challenges, this where Vayu comes into play. It is an integrated offering which not only saves cost but is simplified and secured. If an enterprise decides to use Vayu, it doesn't need multiple vendors for availing Cloud services. We are offering tailored solutions for specific customer needs," said A S Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications.


The company has been investing close to $200-300 million every year, and out of this, $50 million has been earmarked for its Cloud technologies. Not only large enterprises, small and medium businesses will benefit alike, "The service can be used by startups also," the CEO added.
According to a report by Oliver Wyman and NASSCOM, Cloud technology will account for 8 percent of India's GDP by 2026. It has the potential to boost the country's GDP by $310-380 billion by 2026, while also producing 14 million employment.


"Globally, around 40 percent of organizations are using Cloud services. This is not a huge difference when it comes to Indian companies, which are currently at about 30 per cent. Indian enterprises are at a level playing field when it comes to adoption of advanced technology," the CEO explained.
As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, Vayu would provide on-demand access to high-performance NVIDIA GPUs, eliminating costly infrastructure investments and enabling seamless AI model training, fine-tuning, and deployment at scale.
Shrabona Ghosh

Correspondent

A journalist with a cosmopolitan mindset. I lead a project called 'Corporate Innovations' wherein I cover corporates across verticals and try to tell stories on innovations. Apart from this, I write industry pieces on FMCGs, auto, aviation, 5G and defense. 

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growing a Business

5 Books Every Small Business Owner Should Read

Here are five encouraging books for business owners trying to grow their companies.

By Jason Hennessey
Business News

'Maybe We Do Need Less Software Engineers': Sam Altman Says Mastering AI Tools Is the New 'Learn to Code'

AI is already writing code at top companies, Altman says.

By Erin Davis
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James
Business News

'The Best Advice That I Could Give Anybody': Billionaire Ray Dalio Credits One Daily Habit With All of His Success

Dalio sets aside forty minutes a day to meditate and has been doing so since 1968.

By Sherin Shibu