In India only 30 per cent organizations use Cloud services. With an eye on democratizing Cloud services in the country, Tata Communications has launched Vayu, its next-gen Cloud fabric aimed at revolutionising enterprise IT. Vayu delivers up to 30 percent cost savings while optimising workload performance. Compared with large Cloud service providers, it reduces costs by 15-25 percent, the company claims.



"When data is on-prem, it needs not only more capital expenditure but also investments in terms of talent. Even public Cloud services come with its own set of challenges, this where Vayu comes into play. It is an integrated offering which not only saves cost but is simplified and secured. If an enterprise decides to use Vayu, it doesn't need multiple vendors for availing Cloud services. We are offering tailored solutions for specific customer needs," said A S Lakshminarayanan, MD & CEO, Tata Communications.



The company has been investing close to $200-300 million every year, and out of this, $50 million has been earmarked for its Cloud technologies. Not only large enterprises, small and medium businesses will benefit alike, "The service can be used by startups also," the CEO added.

According to a report by Oliver Wyman and NASSCOM, Cloud technology will account for 8 percent of India's GDP by 2026. It has the potential to boost the country's GDP by $310-380 billion by 2026, while also producing 14 million employment.



"Globally, around 40 percent of organizations are using Cloud services. This is not a huge difference when it comes to Indian companies, which are currently at about 30 per cent. Indian enterprises are at a level playing field when it comes to adoption of advanced technology," the CEO explained.

As enterprises accelerate AI adoption, Vayu would provide on-demand access to high-performance NVIDIA GPUs, eliminating costly infrastructure investments and enabling seamless AI model training, fine-tuning, and deployment at scale.