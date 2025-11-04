Tata Consumer Products: Net profit up 11% In Q2 We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth, said Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

Innovation across categories with focus on health & wellness, convenience and premiumization, helped Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) clock a 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at INR 406.51 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of INR 367.21 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the quarter was at INR 4,966 crores, up 18 per cent, YoY.

India core business recorded a second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in both Tea and Salt, Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and ready-to-drink (RTD) business delivered strong volume and value growth.

Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, "We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions."

Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches. The company continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories.

The International business delivered another strong quarter driven by strong performance in the USA. Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. Its total store count is 492 stores across 80 cities. "We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do," said the CEO.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Black Gold Recycling Acquires Majority Stake in Reteck Envirotech

The partnership will expand sustainable recycling solutions for lithium-ion batteries, plastics, solar panels, and end-of-life electronics.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Is India's Convenience Food Market the Next Big Bet for Food Entrepreneurs?

India's addressable consumer base for convenient foods has grown from 50 million to nearly 80 million in two years, driven by urbanization and quick commerce expansion

By Saumyangi Yadav
Science & Technology

7 AI Tools That Run a One-Person Business in 2025 — No Staff, No Code.

You're not falling behind because you're lazy — you're outnumbered.

By Ben Angel
Business News

Nvidia Just Hit a Record-High Market Value — Now a Leading Analyst Says It's Poised to Go Even Higher

Loop Capital Markets raised its price target on Nvidia one week after it made history as the first and only company to achieve a $5 trillion market value.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

Amazon CEO Reveals the Real Reason Behind the Company's 14,000 Job Cuts — And It's Not Because of AI or Cost Cutting

Amazon slashed 4% of its 350,000-person global corporate workforce, marking one of the largest job cuts in the company's history.

By Sherin Shibu