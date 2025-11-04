We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth, said Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products

Innovation across categories with focus on health & wellness, convenience and premiumization, helped Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) clock a 11 per cent increase in consolidated net profit at INR 406.51 crore in the second quarter ended September 2025. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of INR 367.21 crore in the July-September quarter a year ago.

Revenue from operations for the quarter was at INR 4,966 crores, up 18 per cent, YoY.

India core business recorded a second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in both Tea and Salt, Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and ready-to-drink (RTD) business delivered strong volume and value growth.

Sunil D'Souza, MD & CEO of Tata Consumer Products said, "We delivered a strong topline growth of 18 per cent in Q2 FY26, with steady net profit growth. This was the second consecutive quarter of double-digit growth in the India core business across both tea and salt. Tata Sampann continued its growth momentum and launched several new products during the quarter. The RTD business recorded robust growth despite unfavourable weather conditions."

Despite the short-term challenges posed by the GST transition, Capital Foods and Organic India recorded steady growth on a combined basis and strengthened their portfolio with innovative launches. The company continued to accelerate innovation with 25 new launches during the quarter across categories.

The International business delivered another strong quarter driven by strong performance in the USA. Tata Starbucks continued to expand its store footprint across metros and smaller cities, including new store formats. Its total store count is 492 stores across 80 cities. "We remain focused on building for the future with growth, innovation and consumer trust at the heart of everything we do," said the CEO.