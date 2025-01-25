Tata Electronics Acquires Majority Stake in Pegatron's Indian Operations Tata's entry into iPhone assembly began only last year, but the conglomerate has quickly become a significant partner for Apple in Asia

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Freepik

Tata Electronics has acquired a 60 per cent controlling stake in the Indian arm of Pegatron, a key Apple assembly partner, as part of its effort to scale up iPhone manufacturing in India. Pegatron, a Taiwan-based company, operates three iPhone production plants in India, including Chengalpattu and Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition follows Tata's earlier purchase of Wistron's Indian smartphone assembly business, marking its continued expansion in the electronics manufacturing sector. While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Tata Electronics stated that the move aligns with its strategy to grow its manufacturing footprint in the country.

Some members of Pegatron's workforce, particularly those with technical expertise and operational experience, will remain with the company to ensure continuity at the plants, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tata's entry into iPhone assembly began only last year, but the conglomerate has quickly become a significant partner for Apple in Asia. This development is seen as part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing operations outside China, given the ongoing geopolitical and supply chain challenges.

Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, stated that the company aims to focus on advanced manufacturing, emphasizing AI, digital technology, and new facilities to support its growing operations in India.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Multilingual Support: Speak Your Customer's Language

Multilingual support comes with its benefits, such as accessing a wider market and building loyalty. Let's look at how companies can get closer to their customers by speaking their language

By Gaurav Singh
Business News

'Feels Like a Slap in the Face': Some JPMorgan Employees Reportedly Aren't Happy With Their Bonuses

JPMorgan reported a record-high net income for 2024 of $58.5 billion.

By Sherin Shibu
Science & Technology

The AI Tool That Will 10x Your Output in 2025 (And It's Not ChatGPT)

Unlock AI-driven productivity! Discover how Google's Agent Space transforms work with AI assistants. Get the free 'AI Success Kit' + a chapter from The Wolf is at The Door. Watch now!

By Ben Angel
News and Trends

Fallout From WazirX Hack: What Happened After India's Biggest Crypto Heist

WazirX is still counting the cost and has endured a painful company restructuring, ongoing legal issues and claims for reimbursement.

By Sudhir Kashyap
Business Models

3 Business Models That Will Shape the Future of Entrepreneurship in 2025 and Beyond

This article helps entrepreneurs to understand how they can improve business using AI and other models for growing their business.

By Jason Hennessey