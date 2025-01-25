Tata's entry into iPhone assembly began only last year, but the conglomerate has quickly become a significant partner for Apple in Asia

Tata Electronics has acquired a 60 per cent controlling stake in the Indian arm of Pegatron, a key Apple assembly partner, as part of its effort to scale up iPhone manufacturing in India. Pegatron, a Taiwan-based company, operates three iPhone production plants in India, including Chengalpattu and Hosur, Tamil Nadu.

The acquisition follows Tata's earlier purchase of Wistron's Indian smartphone assembly business, marking its continued expansion in the electronics manufacturing sector. While the financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed, Tata Electronics stated that the move aligns with its strategy to grow its manufacturing footprint in the country.

Some members of Pegatron's workforce, particularly those with technical expertise and operational experience, will remain with the company to ensure continuity at the plants, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Tata's entry into iPhone assembly began only last year, but the conglomerate has quickly become a significant partner for Apple in Asia. This development is seen as part of Apple's broader strategy to diversify its manufacturing operations outside China, given the ongoing geopolitical and supply chain challenges.

Randhir Thakur, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Electronics, stated that the company aims to focus on advanced manufacturing, emphasizing AI, digital technology, and new facilities to support its growing operations in India.