Tata Electronics, an Indian electronics and semiconductor manufacturing company, and Robert Bosch GmbH, a global supplier of technology and services, announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on several key areas within the electronics and semiconductor industries. The MoU is to collaborate on chip packaging and manufacturing at Tata Electronics' upcoming assembly and test unit in Assam and foundry in Gujarat. A secondary exploration field is identifying and pursuing local projects within electronic manufacturing services (EMS) for vehicle electronics with mutual benefit to both companies. This partnership will focus on key technology products for advanced automotive electronics.

Dr. Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD of Tata Electronics, said, "We are excited to partner with Bosch to help Bosch create a robust and reliable supply chain for key technology products. This partnership is well-aligned with our commitment to help create a holistic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem in India, with offerings that resonate with customers around the world. Most importantly, our collaboration is yet another significant step towards creating a leadership position for the Indian electronics manufacturing sector on the global stage."

"Bosch recognises the increasing demand for advanced automotive electronics and their critical role in shaping the future of mobility. To address the growing needs and foster supply chain resilience, Bosch is pleased to foster partnership with Tata Electronics, a key player and innovation leader in the Indian market. This move signifies Bosch's and Tata Electronics' commitment to local collaboration and acknowledges the strategic importance of the burgeoning automotive sector in India," said Dirk Kress, executive vice president semiconductor operations, Robert Bosch GmbH.

The MoU was signed by Dr Randhir Thakur, CEO and MD, Tata Electronics, and Dirk Kress, executive vice president semiconductor operations, Robert Bosch GmbH.

Tata Electronics set up its semiconductor assembly & test, foundry, and design services in 2020 as a greenfield venture of the Tata Group, the company aims to serve global customers through integrated offerings across electronics and semiconductor value chain.