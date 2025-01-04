As part of this partnership, Tata Elxsi will develop a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform using Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs)

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Elxsi has announced a strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies Inc. to accelerate the development of Software-Defined Vehicles (SDVs) by leveraging virtual models of Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions. The collaboration, which will be showcased at CES 2025, aims to transform the automotive development landscape by enabling cloud-native application development and streamlining product lifecycles for automakers and Tier-1 suppliers.

As part of this partnership, Tata Elxsi will develop a virtual electronic control unit (ECU) platform using Snapdragon virtual system-on-chips (VSoCs). This innovative approach will support passenger, commercial, and off-highway vehicle segments, enhancing the next generation of mobility solutions. By enabling research and development teams to work in a virtualized environment, the initiative reduces dependency on physical hardware, accelerates software validation, and ensures faster time-to-market for cutting-edge automotive technologies.

"Our planned work with Qualcomm Technologies reflects Tata Elxsi's leadership and investments in SDV technologies and cloud-native automotive software development," said Shaju S, vice president and head of the transportation business unit at Tata Elxsi. "Tata Elxsi's AVENIR suite combined with Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions offers a scalable, high-performance pathway for automakers to realize the potential of SDVs and next-generation mobility."

The collaboration highlights the potential of Snapdragon VSoCs to streamline software development processes and enable continuous over-the-air updates for vehicles. This approach ensures that new features can be integrated seamlessly throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, enhancing consumer experiences and enabling automakers to explore innovative business models.

Laxmi Rayapudi, vice president of automotive software product management at Qualcomm Technologies Inc., emphasized the significance of the initiative. "Tata Elxsi's demonstration of Snapdragon virtual SoCs in a cloud-native environment offers developers cost-effective early access to target hardware and reduces time-to-market for new applications. This partnership exemplifies the future of pre- and post-production approaches to software development, empowering our partners to deliver enriched consumer experiences."

The AVENIR SDV suite, developed by Tata Elxsi, is designed to provide automakers with a comprehensive solution for SDVs. It combines world-class software expertise, virtualized models, and ready-to-adopt SDV software, offering original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) a forward-looking strategy to embrace the rapidly evolving automotive landscape.

With this collaboration, Tata Elxsi and Qualcomm Technologies are setting the stage for a transformative shift in how vehicles are designed, developed, and experienced, paving the way for a new era of mobility.