Tata Electronics has entered into a strategic alliance with Analog Devices Inc. (ADI), a semiconductor company, to explore semiconductor manufacturing opportunities in India. This collaboration involves several Tata Group subsidiaries, including Tata Electronics, Tata Motors and Tejas Networks, which signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with ADI. The partnership aims to enhance business cooperation, leverage ADI's products for Tata's electric vehicles and network infrastructure and boost semiconductor manufacturing in India.

Tata Electronics is leading India's semiconductor initiative with plans to build the country's first fabrication plant (fab) in Dholera, Gujarat, with an $11 billion investment. Additionally, the company will invest $3 billion in a greenfield facility in Jagiroad, Assam, to focus on the assembly and testing of semiconductor chips. Under this alliance, Tata Electronics and ADI will explore the possibility of manufacturing ADI's semiconductor products at Tata's Gujarat fab and in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT) facility in Assam.

Tata Motors and ADI will collaborate on developing electronic hardware components for energy storage and power electronics for both passenger and commercial vehicles. Similarly, Tejas Networks will partner with ADI to explore electronics hardware solutions for network infrastructure. The companies have outlined plans for strategic alignment discussions, aiming to create a mutually beneficial relationship. This partnership marks a significant milestone in establishing a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem in India for both domestic and international markets.

N. Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, said in a statement, "The Tata Group is deeply committed to pioneering a thriving semiconductor industry in India. We are excited to partner with ADI across the semiconductor value chain and explore collaboration between ADI and Tata Group companies to design and offer advanced products to serve our customers."

"At ADI, we are thrilled to join efforts with the Tata Group in advancing India's semiconductor ecosystem. This joint effort aligns with our commitment to innovation and sustainable growth in the region. By combining our real-world semiconductor solutions and software expertise with Tata's vision and capabilities, we can accelerate the development of cutting-edge technologies, from electric vehicles to next-generation network infrastructure. Together, we are not only building a stronger semiconductor ecosystem but also shaping the future of global electronics manufacturing," said Vincent Roche, CEO and chair at ADI.

This alliance follows similar recent partnerships by Tata, including collaborations with ASMPT Singapore and Tokyo Electron Ltd to strengthen India's semiconductor supply chain and accelerate infrastructure development.