Tata Motors Group Global Wholesales At 3,22,159 In Q1 FY24 In the first quarter ending June 30, 2023, Tata Motors reported a 5 per cent increase in its group global wholesales, including Jaguar Land Rover, at 3,22,159 units.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Motors

The global wholesales of Tata Motors passenger vehicles in the April-June quarter of FY2023-24 were at 1,40,450 units, seeing an increase of 8 per cent when compared to Q1 FY23, according to an announcement by the company.

For the Jaguar Land Rover, global wholesales were at 93,253 units. Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 10,324 vehicles. The Land Rover wholesales were at 82,929 units, according to the release.

The global wholesales of all Tata Motors' commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in the first quarter were at 88,456 units, which was less by 15 per cent when compared to the same period in the last fiscal.

On Friday, Tata Motors was the biggest gainer among Sensex shares, rising by 2.94 per cent and closing at Rs 618.45.

Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

By Swadha Mishra