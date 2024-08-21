Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware while Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate these fast-charging stations.

Tata Motors has announced collaboration with Delta Electronics India and Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd to expand charging infrastructure for its electric commercial vehicles by setting up 250 new fast charging stations across the country.

Strategically located in and around over 50 cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Pune, and Kochi among others, these new charging stations will significantly increase the existing network of 540 commercial vehicle charging points.

E-commerce companies, parcel & courier service providers, among other industries, are increasing the adoption of commercial EVs for the last-mile deliveries to reduce their carbon footprint.

Basis its understanding of commercial EV movement, Tata Motors will recommend optimal locations and nearest dealerships for setting-up these fast-charging stations. While Delta Electronics will supply the necessary hardware, Thunderplus Solutions will install and operate them.

Speaking about this collaboration, Vinay Pathak, Vice President & Business Head – SCV&PU, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, "Our endeavour is to make emission-free cargo transportation easily accessible. Expanding the available charging infrastructure on high-use routes will encourage more customers to opt for electric commercial vehicles and improve vehicle uptime resulting in higher revenues and better profitability, while contributing towards a cleaner, greener environment. Installing fast chargers at our dealerships makes it convenient for them to gain access at a familiar location with reliable charging facility."

Representing Delta Electronics India Pvt Ltd, Niranjan Nayak, Managing Director said, "Delta aims to provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow. This collaboration with Tata Motors and Thunderplus allows us to contribute significantly to India's electric cargo ecosystem. Our advanced charging technology will play a crucial role in enhancing the electric commercial vehicle experience for users nationwide."

Rajeev YSR, CEO, Thunderplus Solutions Pvt Ltd, stated, "We are excited to partner with Tata Motors and Delta in this groundbreaking initiative. Our focus is on enabling electric commercial vehicle customers with top-notch charging solutions that ensure convenience and reliability. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to drive sustainable transportation solutions across India. This initiative completely falls in line with our campaign #HarGharThunder through which we intend to make the charge point affordable to each house; making electric vehicle charging abundantly available thus removing the charge anxiety."

Tata Motors offers the Ace EV – India's most advanced four-wheel e-cargo solution for last-mile deliveries. It is supported by over 150 Electric Vehicle Service Centres across the country and is equipped with an advanced battery management system, Fleet Edge telematics system and robust aggregates for best-in-class uptime. Leveraging the immense capabilities of the Tata UniEVerse, the Ace EV benefits from collaborations with relevant Tata Group companies and partnerships with the country's leading financiers to offer customers a holistic e-cargo mobility solution.