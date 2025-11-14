"With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage the significant opportunities provided by this exciting industry," says PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) reported a multi-fold surge in net profit at INR 76,170 crore for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, due to a one-time gain of INR 82,616 crore related to the demerger of the commercial vehicles unit.



The consolidated revenue from operations fell 14 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) to INR 72,349 crore in Q2FY26 as against INR 83,656 crore in Q2FY25.

JLR revenue which accounts for about two-thirds of Tata Motors' overall business, declined 24.3 per cent, while revenue from the domestic passenger vehicle segment grew 15.6 per cent YoY to INR 13,500 crore. All JLR metrices were significantly impacted by cyber incident.

PB Balaji, Group Chief Financial Officer, Tata Motors said, "It has been a difficult period for the business. However, we are committed to emerging from the cyber incident even stronger. With the demerger completed, both JLR and domestic PV businesses are well poised to leverage the significant opportunities provided by this exciting industry. Demand situation remains challenging globally but domestically there are signs of resurgence. In this context, our strategy is clear, plans robust and we will continue to execute them with speed and rigour to win."

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited said, "Q2 FY26 was a landmark quarter for Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, marked by double-digit year-on-year growth in wholesale volumes and registrations, alongside several record-breaking milestones. Our growth was powered by our multi-powertrain portfolio, with CNG & EV volumes accounting for 45 per cent of our volumes in Q2. EV sales surged by nearly 60 per cent YoY with nearly 25 thousand units sold in Q2, reaffirming our leadership in sustainable mobility. Leveraging a reinvigorated demand environment, our agile approach, strong portfolio and impactful marketing helped us drive this growth trajectory. September was particularly noteworthy, with record overall sales of 60k units and several other milestones. This strong market performance translated into improving revenues and QoQ improvement in profitability. With a robust booking pipeline and rising consumer confidence, we are poised to sustain this momentum in H2 FY26, guided by our unwavering commitment to innovation and several new launches ahead."

The company added that the overall global situation remains challenging. To respond effectively, it will focus on stabilising production and increasing resilience throughout the extended supply chain. In parallel, it will step up brand-led actions to drive up demand for products and accelerate initiatives aimed at enhancing savings and cash flow. Domestic business continues to witness robust demand following the rollout of GST 2.0. and the company said it will drive growth through new product interventions and strong marketing actions.