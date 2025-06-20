You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tata Steel has rolled out a broader version of its e-commerce platform, DigECA, opening access to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the company announced in a press release. Previously limited to channel partners, DigECA is now aimed at emerging corporate accounts (ECAs), a category under which Tata Steel classifies MSMEs. The platform is designed to streamline how these businesses purchase flat steel products, including Tata Astrum, Tata Steelium, and Galvano.

The launch marks a significant step in Tata Steel's digital strategy, building on the foundation laid by its earlier B2C portal, Aashiyana. DigECA offers MSMEs direct transactional capabilities and real-time visibility into product availability, order status, and delivery, removing the dependence on traditional distribution chains. According to the company, the intent is to offer a more efficient and transparent supply experience, tailored to the evolving needs of smaller businesses.

Since its pilot in the fourth quarter of FY25, DigECA has onboarded over 2,000 ECA customers and registered notable progress in gross merchandise value. Tata Steel attributes this early growth to the platform's focus on reducing friction in the procurement process, from inquiry through to post-supply support.

Prabhat Kumar, vice president, marketing & sales (Flat Products) at Tata Steel, said the expansion of DigECA is part of a larger shift toward customer-centric digital solutions. "At Tata Steel, we are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction through digital innovation," he said in a statement. "With the launch of DigECA for our ECA customers, we are simplifying the steel buying experience and strengthening their direct engagement with Tata Steel. The platform is designed to enable a more connected and efficient relationship between customers and our distribution network, helping us better align our offerings with evolving market needs."

While DigECA's focus remains on flat steel products, its long-term aim appears to be more ambitious, deepening the company's presence across India's MSME ecosystem and modernizing how industrial buyers interact with major steel producers.