Tata Steel Expands Digital Platform to Empower MSMEs DigECA offers MSMEs direct transactional capabilities and real-time visibility into product availability, order status, and delivery, removing the dependence on traditional distribution chains

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Handout

Tata Steel has rolled out a broader version of its e-commerce platform, DigECA, opening access to Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the company announced in a press release. Previously limited to channel partners, DigECA is now aimed at emerging corporate accounts (ECAs), a category under which Tata Steel classifies MSMEs. The platform is designed to streamline how these businesses purchase flat steel products, including Tata Astrum, Tata Steelium, and Galvano.

The launch marks a significant step in Tata Steel's digital strategy, building on the foundation laid by its earlier B2C portal, Aashiyana. DigECA offers MSMEs direct transactional capabilities and real-time visibility into product availability, order status, and delivery, removing the dependence on traditional distribution chains. According to the company, the intent is to offer a more efficient and transparent supply experience, tailored to the evolving needs of smaller businesses.

Since its pilot in the fourth quarter of FY25, DigECA has onboarded over 2,000 ECA customers and registered notable progress in gross merchandise value. Tata Steel attributes this early growth to the platform's focus on reducing friction in the procurement process, from inquiry through to post-supply support.

Prabhat Kumar, vice president, marketing & sales (Flat Products) at Tata Steel, said the expansion of DigECA is part of a larger shift toward customer-centric digital solutions. "At Tata Steel, we are committed to enhancing customer satisfaction through digital innovation," he said in a statement. "With the launch of DigECA for our ECA customers, we are simplifying the steel buying experience and strengthening their direct engagement with Tata Steel. The platform is designed to enable a more connected and efficient relationship between customers and our distribution network, helping us better align our offerings with evolving market needs."

While DigECA's focus remains on flat steel products, its long-term aim appears to be more ambitious, deepening the company's presence across India's MSME ecosystem and modernizing how industrial buyers interact with major steel producers.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Agentic AI Integration to Accelerate this Year Among Gen AI Early Adopters: Capgemini Report

79 per cent of the surveyed Indian executives revealed that their investment in GenAI has increased compared to last year, as compared to 62 per cent of the global executives.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Mahaveer Finance India Secures INR 200 Cr in Series C Led by Elevation Capital

The fresh capital will be deployed to strengthen Mahaveer's presence in South India, bolster its proprietary tech infrastructure, and serve a broader base of underserved customers who often rely on informal moneylenders.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath Invests in Creative Agency One Hand Clap Media

One Hand Clap Media focuses on digital-first storytelling, producing ad films, creative campaigns, and managing digital mandates.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

CLR Facility Services Secures USD 15 Mn Investment from BII

The funding will be directed toward CLR's nationwide expansion, workforce development, and vocational training initiatives aimed at empowering underserved communities across India.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Science & Technology

The Hidden Dangers of Using Generative AI in Your Business

Rushing to adopt generative AI can derail your business. Here's what leaders need to know.

By Majeed Javdani