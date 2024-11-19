Get All Access for $5/mo

Tata's INR 27,000 Cr Semiconductor Plant in Assam to Drive Economic Resilience The Morigaon semiconductor facility aims to produce 48 million chips daily using advanced packaging technologies like flip chip and ISIP, serving key sectors and targeting completion by mid-2025.

By Entrepreneur Staff

India's drive toward self-reliance in the semiconductor industry is making remarkable progress, as Tata Semiconductor Assembly and Test Pvt Ltd (TSAT) leads the development of a state-of-the-art semiconductor unit in Morigaon, Assam. This INR 27,000 crore initiative aligns with the government's vision of establishing a robust semiconductor ecosystem, reducing dependency on imports, and enhancing India's position in the global semiconductor supply chain.

The Morigaon facility is poised to become a high-capacity manufacturing site, capable of producing 48 million semiconductor chips daily. Employing cutting-edge packaging technologies like flip-chip and Integrated System in Package (ISIP), the unit claims to serve critical sectors such as automotive, electric vehicles, telecommunications, and consumer electronics. Completion is targeted for mid-2025.

Beyond technological advancements, the project promises substantial socio-economic benefits, creating 15,000 direct and over 12,000 indirect jobs. This development is set to spur regional economic growth in Assam and neighboring areas while catering to both domestic and international markets.

This initiative is part of the Union Cabinet's broader strategy to bolster semiconductor manufacturing nationwide. Alongside Morigaon, new facilities by Tata Electronics in Gujarat and Kaynes Semicon Pvt Ltd in Sanand are underway. Additionally, the government is modernizing the Semi-Conductor Laboratory in Mohali and promoting schemes like SPECS and PLI to support end-to-end semiconductor production.

As global demand for semiconductors rises, India's investments, including the Morigaon facility, are pivotal in driving innovation, fostering economic resilience, and positioning the country as a key player in the global digital economy.
