TCC Concept Acquires Online Furniture and Home Goods Marketplace Pepperfry Pepperfry will continue operations uninterrupted, offering a broader assortment, faster deliveries, and enriched in-store and online experiences.

[L-R] Ashish Shah (Founder and CEO of Pepperfry) & Umesh Sahay (Managing Director of TCC Concept)

TCC Concept Limited has announced its acquisition of Pepperfry Limited, a leading omnichannel platform for furniture and home goods, in a 100 percent share swap deal. The transaction, whose value remains undisclosed, is subject to customary due diligence, regulatory approvals, and closing conditions.

Founded in 2012 by Ambareesh Murty and Ashish Shah, Pepperfry has transformed India's furniture and home goods market. It has empowered thousands of regional, national, and MSME brands, providing access to customers across more than 300 cities. The company operates a curated e-commerce platform complemented by over 150 offline studios in 100 cities and bespoke Assisted Buying services.

Ashish Shah, Founder and CEO of Pepperfry, said, "Joining hands and coming together with TCC Concept marks an exciting next chapter for Pepperfry. It opens up new possibilities for our partners, employees, and customers while enabling us to bring wider assortments and faster fulfilment across more cities."

TCC Concept Limited is a publicly listed diversified technology company focusing on scalable digital platforms, data analytics, and cloud infrastructure solutions. Its investments target innovation, operational efficiency, and sustainable growth.

Umesh Sahay, Managing Director of TCC Concept, added, "Pepperfry is an iconic digital-first brand that mirrors our ambition to build technology-enabled consumer platforms. This acquisition will allow us to expand assortment, improve speed and enhance the omnichannel experience across India."

The combination is expected to generate operational synergies in merchandising, logistics, sourcing, and marketing while preserving Pepperfry's brand identity and customer-first ethos.

Pepperfry will continue operations uninterrupted, offering a broader assortment, faster deliveries, and enriched in-store and online experiences.

Transaction advisors for the deal included Anagram Partners and EY.
