Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the global IT services leader, has unveiled the latest version of its TCS MasterCraft™ platform, now enhanced with Generative AI (GenAI) and Agentic AI. This new release is set to revolutionise legacy application modernisation by significantly cutting down costs and timelines.

The enhanced solution automates the extraction of business logic from old systems and accelerates conversion to modern, cloud-native architectures. According to TCS, enterprises can expect over 70% cost savings and outcomes twice as fast compared to traditional approaches.

"Enterprises have large applications in multiple technologies and architectures over decades," said Ashvini Saxena, VP and Head, TCS Components Engineering Group. "We have leveraged GenAI and Agentic AI capabilities for extraction of business knowledge and conversion to deliver maintainable applications with powerful design repositories."

Legacy systems, often built on outdated technologies like COBOL, continue to pose major hurdles for enterprises undergoing digital transformation. TCS MasterCraft addresses this by automating the entire modernisation process — from code conversion to architecture redesign.

One of North America's largest banks has already benefited from the new MasterCraft solution, modernising its mainframe applications with 2X productivity gains and 3X faster delivery than legacy approaches. TCS is also currently migrating over 50 million lines of COBOL code to Java for a major US-based financial institution, creating a central, reusable knowledge base in the process.

Zachariah Chirayil, Practice Director at Everest Group, commented, "TCS' comprehensive AI and automation suite supports enterprises in modernising mainframe applications, rearchitecting monolithic systems to microservices, and optimizing mainframe workloads. Their deep understanding of both mainframe and cloud technologies ensures smooth transitions."

TCS MasterCraft has been aiding enterprise modernisation since 2012. With this GenAI-driven update, TCS strengthens its position as a leader in AI-powered business transformation. The platform now features human-in-the-loop decision-making and integrates with DevSecOps pipelines to ensure continuous modernisation delivery.

This upgrade aligns with TCS' broader strategy to invest in AI. In Q4FY25 alone, the company handled around 580 AI-led engagements and has developed over 150 Agentic AI solutions across industries like finance, accounting, and supply chain.

With this release, TCS reaffirms its commitment to helping organisations build scalable, future-proof systems ready for continuous evolution.
