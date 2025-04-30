TCS Expands SAP Partnership to Advance Cloud and GenAI Integration for Enterprises TCS also plans to set up an Innovation Council to lead experimentation and development in areas such as AI democratisation, GenAI applications, and automation

Entrepreneur India



Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has deepened its long-standing partnership with enterprise software provider SAP, aiming to help businesses accelerate their transition to cloud infrastructure and integrate generative AI (GenAI) into core operations.

The collaboration will support customers under SAP's 'RISE with SAP' programme, which promotes the shift from on-premise systems to cloud-based environments. The renewed focus is on simplifying enterprise transformation journeys while improving service delivery, operational efficiency, and the end-user experience.

V Rajanna, President – Technology, Software and Services at TCS, said the move builds on two decades of collaboration. "TCS and SAP have worked together for over 20 years to support digital transformation across industries. As we move into the next phase, the focus is on sustainable value creation, helping businesses adapt to change, and enhancing how users interact with enterprise systems," he noted.

TCS also plans to set up an Innovation Council to lead experimentation and development in areas such as AI democratisation, GenAI applications, and automation. The company will use its Agile Innovation Cloud (AIC) and global TCS Pace Port™ network—spread across 12 cities—to collaborate with clients and SAP teams on solution design and deployment.

"Our collaboration with TCS brings together SAP's enterprise cloud capabilities and TCS's delivery expertise. It allows us to support customers more effectively in managing the complexity of transformation while also harnessing the power of AI and data," said Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board at SAP.

Commenting on the technical direction of the partnership, Vikram Karakoti, Global Head of Enterprise Solutions at TCS, added, "With this renewed collaboration, we are working to accelerate RISE with SAP adoption and integrate GenAI-based automation across the board. It's about creating flexible models that can adapt to shifting enterprise needs while ensuring operational resilience."
