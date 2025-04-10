TCS Net Profit Down 2%, Revenue Up 5.3% Led by Regional Markets TCS crosses USD 30 billion revenue milestone for FY25 led by strong double-digit growth in regional markets at 37.2 per cent YoY

By Ayushman Baruah

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

K Krithivasan, CEO and MD, TCS

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest software exporter by revenue, kicks off the earnings season reporting a net profit of INR 12,224 crore for the fourth quarter ended March, down nearly 2 per cent from the year-ago period.

The revenue for the fourth quarter was up 5.3 per cent to INR 64,479 crore, led by strong growth in the regional markets at 37.2 per cent YoY.

The dollar revenue for the fourth quarter grew 2.5 per cent annually in constant currency to USD 7.5 billion on the back of large deals worth a total contract value of USD 12.2 billion.

"We are pleased to cross the USD 30 billion in annual revenues and achieve a strong order book for the second consecutive quarter. Our expertise in AI and Digital Innovation, coupled with the unmatched knowledge of customer context and global scale makes us the pillar of support for our customers in this environment of macroeconomic uncertainty. We remain committed to staying close to our customers and helping them achieve their core priorities," said K Krithivasan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, TCS, said.

"The improvements about market sentiment we spoke of in January was not sustained…We are observing delays in decision making and project starting with respect to discretionary investments," Krithivasan said at a post-earnings media briefing. "We have not seen any major project cancellations, some ramp downs here and there."

The Indian IT services industry may brace for a challenging year ahead as the new tariffs under American President Donald Trump are likely to increase inflation in its key US market and force clients to cut spending. The recent tariff rates add to the existing delays in the decision-making cycle of clients and a cut in discretionary spend.

Operating margins for the March quarter narrowed 180 basis points to 24.2 per cent from 26 per cent in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. On a sequential basis, it narrowed 30 basis points from 24.5 per cent in the preceding three months.

Samir Seksaria, Chief Financial Officer, said "In FY25, our disciplined execution and operational rigor stood out again, as we defended our industry-leading margins while continuing with our investments in talent and capability building. We delivered robust profitability and cash flows this quarter in a very challenging environment without compromising on the right investments in our people, innovation and infrastructure for long-term value creation."

Banking, Financial services & Insurance (BFSI), the largest vertical for TCS grew 0.7 per cent YoY in constant currency and contributed 31.2 per cent to the total revenue as of the March quarter. Consumer Business, the second largest vertical grew 0.3 per cent YoY and contributed 15.3 per cent to the revenue.

"Despite challenges like global uncertainties, budget cuts, and increased competition, TCS managed its fiscal situation well. The company expects its deal acquisitions to stay steady and has established itself as a strategic provider in almost all industries," said Biswajit Maity, Senior Principal Analyst at Gartner.

"Looking ahead to 2025, there is optimism for a return to double-digit growth, driven by digital transformation and the influence of Generative AI, which 57 per cent of providers see as a key growth driver," Maity added.

The attrition rate on a trailing 12-month basis marginally increased to 13.3 per cent from 13 per cent in the preceding three months taking the total headcount to 607,979 as of March 31, 2025.

TCS declared its results on Thursday when markets were closed. On Wednesday, shares of TCS closed down 1.44 per cent at INR 3,246.10 on the BSE.
Ayushman Baruah

Entrepreneur Staff

Regional Bureau Head

Ayushman Baruah is the Regional Bureau Head at Entrepreneur India. With over 15 years of experience in technology journalism, Ayushman writes on the intersection of business and technology. He takes special interest in areas like the artificial intelligence (AI) and global capability centres (GCCs). He is also the recipient of the 15th Annual PoleStar Awards in jury's category for excellence in technology journalism.     

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Bower School of Entrepreneurship Raises INR 11.5 Cr Funding

The funds will support an AI-powered course builder, forge new industry partnerships, and establish physical campuses across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the USA.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Arihant Academy Acquires Carmel Classes in USD 1.2 Mn Deal to Strengthen Mumbai Presence

The acquisition will enable Arihant to expand its offerings for students in Std. VIII to XII, covering not only school board preparations but also professional courses like CA, CS, and IELTS.

By Entrepreneur Staff
Growing a Business

CEO of 8-Figure Company Says You Don't Need to Be an Expert for Your Business to Thrive — You Just Need This Mindset

In today's fast-changing business landscape, knowing a little about a lot ensures your success.

By Pedro Sostre
Growing a Business

I Employ 75 People Across 10 Countries — Here Are the 3 Skills That Helped Me Build My Global Team

Knowing how to collaborate with people around the world requires a few important skills in order to help foster and grow global connections for a business.

By Dr. Christina Rahm
News and Trends

Eloelo Raises USD 13.5 Mn Series B Led by Play Ventures to Scale Live Social Entertainment Platform

With this round, Eloelo has now raised over USD 50 million in funding to date.

By Entrepreneur Staff