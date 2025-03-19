Under the agreement, TCS will integrate AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into more than 600 applications critical to Air New Zealand's operations

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has signed a five-year partnership with Air New Zealand to overhaul the airline's digital infrastructure and position it at the forefront of AI-driven innovation. The collaboration, announced at TCS' Banyan Park Campus in Mumbai, aims to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and drive efficiencies across key areas, including fleet management, crew scheduling, and ground services.

The signing event was attended by New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Tata Group chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran, Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran, and TCS CEO and managing director K. Krithivasan. The agreement supports Air New Zealand's ambition to become the world's most digitally advanced airline.

Greg Foran, CEO of Air New Zealand, underscored the strategic value of the partnership. "Leveraging TCS' expertise in cutting-edge technologies will help us enhance the customer experience, streamline operations, and reinforce our commitment to cybersecurity and data protection," he said in a statement. "We began working with TCS in September 2024, and in just a few short months, we've seen the benefits of tapping into their depth of talent and expertise in digital solutions. TCS will be instrumental in helping us deliver our cargo digital transformation and improvements to our digital retail capability."

Under the agreement, TCS will integrate AI-driven automation and cloud technologies into more than 600 applications critical to Air New Zealand's operations. The transformation will focus on improving cargo services, disruption management, retail offerings, maintenance systems, and crew operations. Workforce upskilling will also play a major role, with TCS leading large-scale training programs in AI, cybersecurity, and digital engineering to strengthen Air New Zealand's internal capabilities.

K. Krithivasan, CEO and Managing Director of TCS, highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration. "We are excited to partner with Air New Zealand in its journey to become a digitally advanced airline. With our expertise in aviation and our ability to drive large-scale innovation, TCS will enable Air New Zealand to set new benchmarks for efficiency, sustainability, and customer engagement," he said. "By leveraging AI, automation, and cloud technologies, we aim to reimagine operations and enhance passenger experiences."

The partnership deepens TCS' long-standing presence in New Zealand, where it has operated for over 37 years, serving more than 20 major clients across industries such as banking, retail, construction, and local government. TCS' co-innovation network (COIN) engages with top New Zealand universities to advance research in AI, cybersecurity, and sustainability. The company also supports STEM education through its goIT and goIT girls programs, encouraging young people to pursue careers in technology.

Air New Zealand operates a network spanning 49 destinations, flying over 15 million passengers annually on more than 3,400 weekly flights. TCS leverages industry-specific solutions, like TCS Aviana, a unified, autonomous, digital, cloud-ready platform for intelligent airline operations. Its contextual understanding of airline operations, coupled with its AI-led technology capabilities, will help Air New Zealand unlock new growth opportunities and drive innovation across its entire business ecosystem.