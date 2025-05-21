TCS Receives INR 2,903 Crore APO from BSNL for Nationwide 4G Rollout The INR 2,903 crore order marks a significant add-on to existing engagements, reinforcing TCS's position as a critical partner in the modernization of India's telecom infrastructure.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), one of India's largest IT services firm, has secured an advance purchase order (APO) worth INR 2,903.22 crore from state-run telecom operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for the rollout of 4G services across the country. The development was disclosed by the company in a regulatory filing.

The APO includes the planning, engineering, supply, installation, testing, commissioning, and annual maintenance of 4G mobile network infrastructure at 18,685 locations across India. The order value is inclusive of applicable taxes. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance BSNL's long-delayed transition to 4G technology and strengthen its competitive position in the domestic telecom sector.

According to the filing, the APO is subject to fulfilment of specified conditions and documentation, following which BSNL will issue detailed purchase orders to TCS. The move is seen as a major step forward in the Centre's long-standing goal to revive BSNL and ensure broader access to high-speed mobile connectivity, particularly in underserved and rural areas.

This latest APO builds upon earlier orders placed by BSNL as part of its nationwide 4G deployment strategy. The INR 2,903 crore order marks a significant add-on to existing engagements, reinforcing TCS's position as a critical partner in the modernization of India's telecom infrastructure. For BSNL, this order is another crucial milestone in bridging the digital divide and expand their 4G and 5G footprint in India's market.

The APO, according to TCS, will be followed by formal purchase orders once all stipulated conditions are met.
