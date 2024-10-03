Trillion Dollar Ventures, founded by Ujwal Sutaria, will invest INR 1-2 crore per startup in emerging sectors like spirituality tech, fintech, and gaming, making 10-12 annual investments from Q3 FY25.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Early-stage focused microVC firm Trillion Dollar Ventures (TDV) has launched its second fund, with a total corpus of INR 50 crore.

This new fund will target pre-seed and seed-stage startups, offering investments ranging between INR 1 crore and INR 2 crore per startup. TDV plans to make 10-12 investments annually, starting from the third quarter of the financial year 2024-25.

The fund has already garnered strong interest from limited partners (LPs), including global unicorn founders, family offices, and CXOs from industries across India, the US, the UK, the UAE, and Singapore.

Uniquely, TDV's fund lifecycle is set at five to seven years, a shorter duration compared to traditional funds, which typically span 10 to 12 years. This strategy aims to return capital faster to LPs, allowing for quicker redeployment in new ventures.

With the new fund, TDV will focus on sectors like platform plays, marketplaces, and exchange businesses, covering consumer tech (B2C) categories such as spirituality tech, fintech, gaming, creator economy, social, and consumer upgrade. The firm stands out in the Indian venture capital landscape by investing in emerging sectors like Spirituality Tech and Consumer Upgrade, paving the way for new category creation.

Founded in 2021 by Ujwal Sutaria, a former entrepreneur and angel investor, TDV Partners has built a reputation for backing startups with trillion-dollar potential.

Ujwal Sutaria, Founder and GP, TDV Partners, said, "Our proven track record with the last fund has encouraged us to double the target corpus with the second fund and increase the average investment size too. With our first fund, we have provided an exit opportunity within 2 years of investing in the company and generated over 60% IRR. The Fund I MOIC is 3 within two and a half years. We are confident of continuing our track record with the new fund as well."

"There are few pre-seed focused funds in India, creating a bottleneck for visionary founders to raise capital quickly. We want to fill this market gap and provide support, access, and growth to startups in addition to capital infusion," he added.