Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The role of a teacher in someone's life goes beyond imparting knowledge, it is about inspiring belief and guiding one through failures and triumphs. On Teacher's Day 2025, actors Karanvir Sharma, Tanya Maniktala, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia shared heartfelt tributes to the mentors and life lessons that shaped their craft and careers.

Karanvir Sharma on Lessons from His Father and Anupam Kher

Actor Karanvir Sharma credited his father, filmmaker Kewal Sharma, for instilling resilience and humility. "My father always told me to stay true to myself, believe in my intuition, and never give up. For one birthday, he gifted me a keychain that says, 'Never, never, never give up.' On the other side, it reads, 'Just when the caterpillar thought the world was over, it became a butterfly.' I keep it by my bedside as a constant source of inspiration."

He also thanked veteran actor Anupam Kher and his acting school, Actor Prepares. "I owe a lot to Mr. Anupam Kher and his team, where I honed my acting skills. They encouraged me to keep going, even when others doubted me."

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia on Training Under Seema Pahwa

Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, who is making her Bollywood debut, is currently training with veteran actress-director Seema Pahwa.

"I feel extremely fortunate to be working under Seema ma'am. She is not just a brilliant actor but also an extraordinary teacher who brings out the best in her students. What I admire most is how she encourages you to discover your own truth as a performer. For me, Seema ma'am has become much more than a director or mentor – she is an inspiration and a guiding light. On Teachers' Day, I want to thank her from the bottom of my heart for being such a pivotal part of my journey."

Tanya Maniktala on Mira Nair's Belief

Actress Tanya Maniktala reflected on her breakthrough role in A Suitable Boy (BBC, 2020), directed by Mira Nair. "She not only trusted me with Lata Mehra but also trusted me as a performer and as a human being capable of living that journey. Working under her was like attending the finest acting school in the world. She gave me my wings and my voice, and for that, I will be forever grateful."

Angela Krislinzki on Saurabh Sachdeva and Rajendra Chaturvedi

She says, "My first teacher was my mother, a professor who taught me life's most beautiful and difficult lessons. Even today, I'm still a student—learning acting with Saurabh Sachdeva, Kathak with Rajendra Chaturvedi sir, and so much more. For me, learning is living, and I'm deeply grateful to every teacher who has shaped me."

