Tech Burner's Anarc Smartwatch Achieves INR 3 Cr Sales with USD 1 Mn Investment

Anarc features a patented octagonal design by Thought Over Design and Seymourpowell, with a medical-grade stainless steel body. It includes advanced technology like a Hisilicon chipset, AMOLED display, and seven-day battery life.

Creator-led startup brand, Layers, has unveiled its latest offering, Anarc, a groundbreaking smartwatch that combines cutting-edge technology, premium materials, and iconic design. The product claims to have set a new benchmark in the industry, generating an astonishing INR 3 crore in sales within its first 24 hours, despite its higher price point compared to competitors like boAt and Noise.

Creator-Led Success

The success of Anarc underscores the potential of creator-driven brands when paired with robust product innovation and effective marketing. The launch video, spearheaded by co-founder and tech influencer Shlok Srivastava (Techburner), amassed over 4 million views on YouTube and trended at the #1 spot, showcasing the strength of creator-led marketing.

Founded in 2022 by Neel Gogia and Shlok Srivastava, Layers made its debut with mobile skins, achieving over INR 3 million in sales. Anarc builds on this legacy, offering a smartwatch that merges style with functionality, appealing to aspirational consumers.

Design and Technology Excellence

Anarc's standout feature is its patented octagonal design, crafted by renowned design agencies Thought Over Design (Mumbai) and Seymourpowell (London). It boasts a medical-grade stainless steel body and an IML back case, delivering luxury at an affordable price. Technological advancements include a Hisilicon Advanced Chipset, a 60Hz AMOLED display with 700 nits of brightness, and a battery life of up to seven days.

Additional features such as wireless charging, on-device music storage, TWS compatibility, and noise cancellation for calls enhance its appeal. Priced at INR 6,999 and above, Anarc offers a premium experience previously unavailable at this price point.

Shlok Srivastava said, "Anarc is not just a smartwatch; it's a declaration of Indian ingenuity and global appeal."

Gogia added, "Our record-breaking debut demonstrates the power of combining quality products with creator-driven distribution. We're redefining the creator-led brand space."

Anarc's launch marks a turning point in India's smartwatch industry, bridging the gap between basic models and luxury offerings. With an initial investment of USD 1 million, Layers has proven that premium products can thrive in a market dominated by cost-driven options.