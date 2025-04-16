Tech Data and NVIDIA Join Forces to Deliver AI Data Center Solutions in India This collaboration is set to empower Indian channel partners with full-stack Generative AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to boost infrastructure performance, accelerate AI deployment, and drive innovation across industries.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sundaresan K, Vice President and Country General Manager at Tech Data Advanced

Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, a TD SYNNEX company, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with NVIDIA to bring the tech giant's cutting-edge Data Center Solutions to India.

This collaboration is set to empower Indian channel partners with full-stack Generative AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to boost infrastructure performance, accelerate AI deployment, and drive innovation across industries.

As a global leader in AI infrastructure, NVIDIA supports businesses and governments in building AI factories that convert raw data into valuable insights. Through its comprehensive AI platform, NVIDIA offers a suite of tools such as CUDA-X libraries for fast machine learning and NVIDIA NIM microservices to build high-performance AI assistants and workflows.

"Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India," said Sundaresan K, Vice President and Country General Manager at Tech Data Advanced. "Combining NVIDIA's AI expertise with our robust partner ecosystem, we aim to bridge infrastructure gaps and scale AI adoption across the Indian IT landscape."

With its established network of infrastructure, software, and AI partners, Tech Data will simplify AI integration and fast-track market access for NVIDIA's offerings. The company also plans to expand opportunities through its recent collaboration with Dell's AI Factory and partnerships with independent software vendors (ISVs) building AI-driven solutions.

This move builds on Tech Data's existing alliances with NVIDIA in Europe and North America and marks a significant expansion into the Indian market. It also aligns with Tech Data's Destination AI Program—a strategic initiative aimed at advancing AI and machine learning adoption by aggregating resources, services, and partner support.

By leveraging this partnership, Indian enterprises will gain streamlined access to transformative AI technologies and the infrastructure needed to deploy them effectively.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business News

'Fully Replacing People': A Tech Investor Says These Two Professions Should Be the Most Wary of AI Taking Their Jobs

AI might replace jobs, but it also has the potential to help start new companies.

By Sherin Shibu
Growing a Business

This Entrepreneur Used AI to Transform Their Business and Create Multiple Revenue Streams — Here's Exactly How They Did It

There are five new ways entrepreneurs can make money with AI — and it takes less time than you think.

By Jeff J Hunter
News and Trends

MS Dhoni-backed Garuda Aerospace Raises INR 100 Cr in Series B from Venture Catalysts

A significant portion of the new funding will also be allocated to expanding Garuda's IP portfolio, which currently includes over 20 patents, and to build a new design facility focused on next-gen drone systems.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

Kolkata-Based Lab-Grown Diamond Brand Jewelbox Secures USD 3.2 Mn

The startup will primarily use the funds to expand its retail footprint, growing from eight stores to 30 locations by the end of this year.

By Entrepreneur Staff
News and Trends

India Enters Quantum Frontier with QpiAI's 25-Qubit Superconducting Quantum Computer

This powerful hybrid computing platform combines quantum processors with next-gen Quantum-HPC and AI-enhanced solutions, aiming to revolutionise sectors such as life sciences, materials discovery, logistics, and climate tech.

By Entrepreneur Staff