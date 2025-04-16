This collaboration is set to empower Indian channel partners with full-stack Generative AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to boost infrastructure performance, accelerate AI deployment, and drive innovation across industries.

Tech Data Advanced Private Limited, a TD SYNNEX company, has entered into a strategic distribution agreement with NVIDIA to bring the tech giant's cutting-edge Data Center Solutions to India.

This collaboration is set to empower Indian channel partners with full-stack Generative AI capabilities, enabling enterprises to boost infrastructure performance, accelerate AI deployment, and drive innovation across industries.

As a global leader in AI infrastructure, NVIDIA supports businesses and governments in building AI factories that convert raw data into valuable insights. Through its comprehensive AI platform, NVIDIA offers a suite of tools such as CUDA-X libraries for fast machine learning and NVIDIA NIM microservices to build high-performance AI assistants and workflows.

"Rapid evolutions in AI are driving the demand for advanced digital solutions in India," said Sundaresan K, Vice President and Country General Manager at Tech Data Advanced. "Combining NVIDIA's AI expertise with our robust partner ecosystem, we aim to bridge infrastructure gaps and scale AI adoption across the Indian IT landscape."

With its established network of infrastructure, software, and AI partners, Tech Data will simplify AI integration and fast-track market access for NVIDIA's offerings. The company also plans to expand opportunities through its recent collaboration with Dell's AI Factory and partnerships with independent software vendors (ISVs) building AI-driven solutions.

This move builds on Tech Data's existing alliances with NVIDIA in Europe and North America and marks a significant expansion into the Indian market. It also aligns with Tech Data's Destination AI Program—a strategic initiative aimed at advancing AI and machine learning adoption by aggregating resources, services, and partner support.

By leveraging this partnership, Indian enterprises will gain streamlined access to transformative AI technologies and the infrastructure needed to deploy them effectively.