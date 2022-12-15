Tech Firms, Startups & Govt To Make India the World's Semiconductor Nation: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A partnership among startups, tech companies and the government will propel India into becoming a leading manufacturer of semiconductors and electronics, according to Union minister of state for IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

He was speaking at the first edition of the IEEE MAPCON 2022 (December 12-15) being held in Bengaluru. An international platform for microwave, antenna and propagation experts and technologists, MAPCON aims to facilitate an insightful discourse among the industry, academia and startup ecosystem.

The four-day event featured expert talks, tutorials and special sessions by eminent personalities from international space agencies, defence establishments and national research organizations, such as ISRO chief S. Somanath, DRDO chairman G. Satheesh Reddy and Florida International University professor John Volakis, among others.

Tweeting a snippet from his address at the MAPCON, Chandrasekhar said, "Tech companies, startups and the government will be partners to catalyze India as (the world's) semiconductor nation and a major player in the electronics global value chains."

The statement comes at a time when the centre is announcing initiatives to promote the semiconductor industry in the country. At the Bengaluru Tech Summit last month, Chandrasekhar stated that the government would invest $30 billion in electronics and semiconductors. Of this, $20 billion would be invested in electronics manufacturing and design and $10 billion in semiconductor manufacturing, research and design. The investment will help in creating manufacturing, packaging, verification, design, research and skill capacities in the country, said the minister.

According to management consulting firm McKinsey, the global semiconductor industry is poised for a decade of growth and is projected to become a trillion-dollar industry by 2030.