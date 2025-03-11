Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and OU will focus on advancing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality (XR), Generative AI (GenAI), and other high-tech solutions.

Tech Mahindra, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Open University (OU), the UK's academic institution.

This collaboration aims to drive innovation, skills development, and entrepreneurship by bridging the gap between cutting-edge technologies and real-world applications.

Through this partnership, Tech Mahindra and OU will focus on advancing research in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Extended Reality (XR), Generative AI (GenAI), and other high-tech solutions.

The initiative seeks to foster responsible and ethical technology development while addressing global societal challenges such as the digital divide and sustainable urban development.

Additionally, it will expand OU's Open Societal Challenges program, which tackles issues like inequality, sustainability, and barriers to well-being.

A significant aspect of this collaboration is the development of high-quality higher education programs in India, equipping students and professionals with future-ready skills.

Tech Mahindra's expertise in digital transformation, combined with OU's leadership in education and research, will provide learners with opportunities to specialize in AI, digital twins, and large language models (LLMs), creating a new generation of tech-driven entrepreneurs and industry-ready professionals.

Harshul Asnani, President and Head of Europe Business at Tech Mahindra, highlighted, "Technology is a powerful enabler of change, and by collaborating with The Open University, we are taking a significant step towards driving meaningful innovation. This collaboration will help address some of the world's most pressing societal challenges while equipping future talent with the skills needed to embrace emerging technologies. Our shared commitment to ethical and responsible AI development will set new benchmarks for industry-academia collaboration."

Kevin Shakesheff, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Research and Innovation, The Open University said, "The Open University has always been at the forefront of education, and this collaboration with Tech Mahindra aligns with our mission to provide accessible, high-quality learning opportunities that have a tangible global impact. By combining our research expertise with Tech Mahindra's industry leadership, we will create solutions that drive innovation."

This strategic alliance reinforces Tech Mahindra's commitment to innovation, social responsibility, and talent development, while positioning OU as a leader in technology-enabled education and research. It also strengthens Tech Mahindra's status as an employer of choice, offering professionals the chance to work on next-generation technologies with real-world impact.