Tech Mahindra Expands Strategic AI Partnership with Google Cloud This collaboration aims to equip businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, enhancing agility, scalability, and sustainable growth.

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra, a global leader in technology consulting and digital solutions, has announced an expanded long-term strategic partnership with Google Cloud to accelerate AI adoption and digital transformation for enterprises worldwide.

This collaboration aims to equip businesses with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, enhancing agility, scalability, and sustainable growth.

The partnership integrates Tech Mahindra's industry expertise with Google Cloud's advanced AI capabilities, including its Gemini models, AI development platform, and agentic AI technology. Together, the companies will develop sector-specific solutions tailored for industries such as communications, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive, retail, and financial services. By modernising infrastructure and optimising AI-powered cloud solutions, the collaboration is set to deliver substantial returns on investment for enterprises.

"At Tech Mahindra, we recognise the challenges enterprises face in AI adoption, from regulatory compliance to generating tangible business outcomes," said Atul Soneja, Chief Operating Officer at Tech Mahindra. "Our enhanced partnership with Google Cloud underscores our commitment to responsible AI scaling, ensuring businesses can navigate operational complexities and drive growth while meeting evolving regulatory standards."

The strengthened alliance will accelerate AI-powered solution development, providing enterprises with early access to emerging technologies. Additionally, Tech Mahindra has made significant investments in upskilling talent and expanding its AI delivery capabilities.

Kevin Ichhpurani, President of Global Partner Ecosystem and Channels at Google Cloud, stated, "Maximising AI investments requires a combination of deep industry expertise and advanced agent-building technology. Our partnership with Tech Mahindra will empower enterprises with managed services to effectively build and deploy AI-driven solutions."

Further solidifying its leadership in AI and cloud solutions, Tech Mahindra has established dedicated Google Cloud delivery centers in Guadalajara and Mexico. These centers focus on modernising enterprise infrastructure and expanding AI capabilities. As a premier systems integrator and Google Cloud Partner, Tech Mahindra boasts over 2,000 certified professionals and 10,000+ trained engineers working across 75+ global programs.

With this expanded partnership, Tech Mahindra continues to drive AI-powered business transformation, reinforcing its position as a key enabler of digital innovation across industries.
