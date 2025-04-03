Initially, the joint effort will focus on clients in the Asia Pacific and Japan regions before expanding globally

Tech Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Australian software firm Nuix to provide improved solutions for data protection, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. The collaboration brings together Tech Mahindra's experience in artificial intelligence (AI), digital engineering, and cyber risk management with Nuix's AI-driven investigative and data analytics tools.

The partnership will focus on integrating Nuix's Neo platform into Tech Mahindra's service offerings. This will allow enterprises—particularly those in sectors with strict compliance requirements such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, and government—to better handle data breaches, protect sensitive information, and respond to fraud and regulatory risks. Nuix's tools are designed to process large volumes of both structured and unstructured data and make it searchable and actionable for investigations and legal reviews.

"We will empower our customers to implement robust, cost-efficient, and highly scalable security solutions for tomorrow. This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver exceptional value, particularly during critical moments such as data breach incidents when rapid response is essential," Harshvendra Soin, President - Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra noted.

Initially, the joint effort will focus on clients in the Asia Pacific and Japan regions before expanding globally. While Tech Mahindra will support global sales and delivery, Nuix will contribute its expertise in digital investigations and data privacy. The collaboration is expected to help both firms expand their presence in regulated markets and offer more robust solutions for managing digital evidence and personal data in the face of growing cybersecurity threats.

"Together, Nuix and Tech Mahindra will help organizations enhance their defenses against fraud, data breach, and regulatory risk. The partnership will bring some of the world's leading data privacy, investigative and legal solutions from Nuix, including Nuix Neo Data Privacy, Nuix Neo Investigations abd Nuix Neo Legal, to customers to help protect sensitive data (such as PII), streamline investigations, and manage legal case curation of large volumes of digital evidence," said Jonathan Rubinsztein, CEO, Nuix.