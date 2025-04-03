Tech Mahindra Partners with Nuix to Offer Enhanced Cybersecurity and Data Investigation Tools Initially, the joint effort will focus on clients in the Asia Pacific and Japan regions before expanding globally

By Entrepreneur Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra has entered into a partnership with Australian software firm Nuix to provide improved solutions for data protection, fraud detection, and regulatory compliance. The collaboration brings together Tech Mahindra's experience in artificial intelligence (AI), digital engineering, and cyber risk management with Nuix's AI-driven investigative and data analytics tools.

The partnership will focus on integrating Nuix's Neo platform into Tech Mahindra's service offerings. This will allow enterprises—particularly those in sectors with strict compliance requirements such as banking, insurance, telecommunications, and government—to better handle data breaches, protect sensitive information, and respond to fraud and regulatory risks. Nuix's tools are designed to process large volumes of both structured and unstructured data and make it searchable and actionable for investigations and legal reviews.

"We will empower our customers to implement robust, cost-efficient, and highly scalable security solutions for tomorrow. This partnership will accelerate our ability to deliver exceptional value, particularly during critical moments such as data breach incidents when rapid response is essential," Harshvendra Soin, President - Asia Pacific and Japan Business, Tech Mahindra noted.

Initially, the joint effort will focus on clients in the Asia Pacific and Japan regions before expanding globally. While Tech Mahindra will support global sales and delivery, Nuix will contribute its expertise in digital investigations and data privacy. The collaboration is expected to help both firms expand their presence in regulated markets and offer more robust solutions for managing digital evidence and personal data in the face of growing cybersecurity threats.

"Together, Nuix and Tech Mahindra will help organizations enhance their defenses against fraud, data breach, and regulatory risk. The partnership will bring some of the world's leading data privacy, investigative and legal solutions from Nuix, including Nuix Neo Data Privacy, Nuix Neo Investigations abd Nuix Neo Legal, to customers to help protect sensitive data (such as PII), streamline investigations, and manage legal case curation of large volumes of digital evidence," said Jonathan Rubinsztein, CEO, Nuix.
Entrepreneur Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Editor

For more than 30 years, Entrepreneur has set the course for success for millions of entrepreneurs and small business owners. We'll teach you the secrets of the winners and give you exactly what you need to lay the groundwork for success.

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Plans

How I Turned a Failing Business Into a $1 Million Powerhouse in Just 6 Months

Here's how I addressed five major revenue drains and transformed a struggling business into a million-dollar success in just six months.

By Sarah Choudhary
News and Trends

AMD To Strengthen Its Data Centre Business In India

Our data center growth in India, in particular, is propelled by increasing market share among the top three hyperscalers, says Jaya Jagadish, country head and SVP of Silicon Design Engineering, AMD India

By Shrabona Ghosh
Growing a Business

Master These 5 Pillars of Excellence to Overcome Obstacles and Reach Your Goals

Being a top-performing entrepreneur takes more than discipline. There are the five pillars of entrepreneurial excellence you need to build any empire.

By Ginni Saraswati
Marketing

5 Ways ChatGPT Will Impact Digital Marketing

ChatGPT is creating ripples across the digital landscape right now. Here are five ways it can benefit your ads, campaigns and marketing strategies.

By Yasin Altaf
Science & Technology

How Can Marketers Use ChatGPT? Here Are the Top 11 Uses.

With the recent developments in AI and the popularity of ChatGPT, you may want to integrate AI into your marketing practices. Find out how.

By David James