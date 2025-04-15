Its Enkudo Business Line is already pushing boundaries by bridging digital service providers with operators to open new revenue streams and enhance user experience through flexible, customized models.

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Two decades ago, Telenity Systems Software India Pvt Ltd entered the telecom scene with a clear purpose: to enable seamless, scalable communication for a rapidly digitizing world. Today, it stands as one of the global forces in telecom software solutions, and it marked this milestone with a celebration, mapping out a bold future.

On Tuesday, Telenity's 20th anniversary event drew a cross-section of India's telecom and tech leadership. Representatives from all four major telecom operators, Airtel, Vi, Jio, and BSNL, were in attendance, alongside top-tier executives from logistics and supply chain industries. With the theme "Accelerating Digital Transformation and Partnering for the Future", the discussion showcased the company's continuing relevance in an evolving digital landscape.

Telenity CEO, Ilhan Bagoren, addressed a forward-looking dialogue centered on innovation and collaboration. "As we celebrate 20 years of Telenity, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation and customer success," he said. "Our aim continues to be the delivery of scalable, ROI-based solutions that enable communications service providers (CSPs) in India and globally to forge ahead into the digital future."

With this statement of intent, Telenity's focus remains sharply trained on the needs of CSPs, helping them navigate the next phases of transformation, especially with the advent of 5G, NFV-enabled networks, and the growing complexity of digital services.

The conference was structured around key sessions that balanced strategic insight with practical application. A panel discussion featuring clients highlighted real-world digital transformation case studies, projects that delivered measurable ROI and operational value. Telenity's suite of tools, DSP, SmartTrail, and Smart Collect technologies are already driving change within partner ecosystems.

Beyond the celebration, the anniversary was a signal that Telenity is at the forefront of setting the pace for industry standards. Its Enkudo Business Line is already pushing boundaries by bridging digital service providers with operators to open new revenue streams and enhance user experience through flexible, customized models.

With solutions deployed to over 40 service providers worldwide and impacting 1.5 billion users, Telenity's footprint is substantial. But more than size, it's the company's adaptability that stands out—its ability to evolve with the needs of its partners while staying anchored in innovation.