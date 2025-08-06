You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

AI Robotics Startup Terafac Attracts INR 6.5 Cr Funding

Terafac, an AI robotics startup based in Chandigarh, has secured INR 6.5 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Inuka Capital, with participation from DEVC, Bharat Founders Fund, Innovation Mission Punjab, and several angel investors.

The funds will be directed toward product development, expansion into new markets, and recruitment.

Co-founded in 2023 by Anubhi Khandelwal and Amrit Singh, Terafac specialises in developing AI-driven manufacturing automation solutions. The company has created an AI Vision platform that enables standard industrial robots to adapt and perform tasks without manual programming. Its first product, WeldT, uses computer vision to automate welding in settings with high variation in products. The technology is being adapted for other applications including painting, gluing, inspection, and assembly.

"Manufacturing as we know it is already fading. As AI evolves beyond the human form into Physical Intelligence, we are witnessing a once-in-a-century shift, where lean, adaptive, and precise automation will redefine how things are made. This isn't just a tech leap; it's the dawn of India's journey from Industry 2.0 to 5.0. At Terafac, we are building the foundation for this transformation, right at the inflection point of progress," said Anubhi Khandelwal, CEO and Founder, Terafac.

Terafac operates on what it calls a Software as a Skill model and aims to achieve 80 deployments across more than 20 customers within the next year. The company projects an annual recurring revenue of INR 8 crore by the 2026 financial year.

Its growth strategy includes building partnerships with original equipment manufacturers and system integrators in India, as well as exploring opportunities in the United States, United Arab Emirates, and Europe.

Gladful Gains INR 8 Cr to Scale Healthy Offerings

Gladful, a clean-label food brand focused on children's nutrition, has raised INR 8 crore in a funding round led by Eternal Capital, founded by former BharatPe COO Dhruv Dhanraj Bahl.

Existing investors Antler India and Venture Catalysts, along with RWA Advisors, Arav Ventures, and angel investors Aman Tekriwal and Sairam Krishnamurthy, also participated.

The fresh capital will be used to strengthen the core team, invest in product innovation, and expand digital distribution channels.

Founded in 2022 by siblings Parul Sharma and Manu Sharma, Gladful was created to address gaps in everyday protein intake among children. Drawing on Parul's experience in the FMCG sector and Manu's personal health journey, the brand launched with protein-rich breakfast options such as chilla, dosa, pancake, and idli mixes, all free from palm oil, refined sugar, and maltodextrin. The products, designed to deliver 5 to 8 grams of protein per serving, are largely plant-based and manufactured in US FDA-registered facilities.

Recently, Gladful entered the children's health drinks market with NutraMilk, a clean-label alternative made from nuts, seeds, jaggery, and dates, fortified with 25 essential vitamins and minerals. "We are here to redefine childhood nutrition in India," said Parul Sharma, CEO of Gladful.

The brand is available through its website and major e-commerce platforms, with plans to deepen its presence in tier I and tier II cities while targeting INR 60 crore in revenue within three years.

Fashion Startup Tryo Bags INR 3 Cr Pre-Seed Funding

Tryo, a fashion shopping marketplace, has secured INR 3 crore in a pre-seed funding round led by Zeropearl VC.

The capital will be directed towards launching operations in Bengaluru, advancing product and technology development, and building partnerships with Indian fashion brands to enhance the online shopping experience.

Founded in January 2025 by Meet Saparia, Arjav Patni, and Shiva Singh, Tryo operates on a "Try First, Pay Later" model. The platform enables customers to order up to ten fashion items at no upfront cost, try them at home, and pay only for the items they keep. Returns are collected instantly by the same delivery partner.

"Our goal is to combine the ease of online shopping with the confidence of an in-store trial. This investment allows us to deliver with speed and focus entirely on the user experience," said Meet Saparia, Co-founder of Tryo.

The marketplace currently offers curated collections from over twenty-five premium menswear and womenswear brands including Virgio, The Souled Store, The Bear House, Nishorama, and Bewakoof.

Operating through a dark-store model, Tryo manages logistics and quality control in-house, with a trained delivery fleet handling doorstep trials and immediate return inspections. The startup aims to set a new standard for convenience in India's fashion e-commerce sector.