Terex Ventures and Tokyo Ai Community Launch USD 200 Mn India–Japan Tech Collaboration The partnership aims to build a dynamic investment corridor, enabling Japanese enterprises to discover and invest in Indian startups that demonstrate strong market traction, high scalability, and robust business models.

In a major stride toward deepening cross-border technological and investment partnerships, Terex Ventures has joined forces with the Tokyo Ai Community to launch a USD 200 million initiative focused on AI, innovation, and investment across India, Japan, and the UAE.

The strategic collaboration marks a significant step in strengthening Indo-Japanese ties in the deep tech sector, offering curated growth-stage Indian startups access to Japanese capital, technology, and market opportunities.

"India's AI-driven growth story is ready to go global," said Priyanka Madnani, Founder and CEO of Terex Ventures. "With Tokyo Ai, we are opening the gates for validated Indian ventures to access capital, technology collaboration, and global market presence through Japan's most credible partners."

The partnership aims to build a dynamic investment corridor, enabling Japanese enterprises to discover and invest in Indian startups that demonstrate strong market traction, high scalability, and robust business models.

"Japan's capital is shifting focus to growth-stage ventures with proven business models," said Isamu Koyama, Foundry Lead at Tokyo Ai Community. "Through this collaboration, we're building a trusted bridge between two of the most dynamic tech ecosystems in the world."

While the Ai Community brings deep expertise in innovation and strategic partnerships, Terex Ventures will serve as the lead partner in India and the UAE, identifying and preparing companies for global exposure.

The collaboration will operate on a dual-track model:

  • For Indian startups: Strategic access to Japanese investors and potential market expansion.
  • For Japanese enterprises: Curated entry into India's booming AI startup ecosystem.

To activate the initiative, a Pan-Asia AI Roadshow is planned in New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru. The roadshow will bring together Japanese and Indian stakeholders, as well as UAE investors, to explore joint ventures and capital collaborations.

This landmark move is expected to not only accelerate startup growth but also foster a new era of Indo-Japanese cooperation in global technology leadership.
