Terex Ventures Hosts Demo Day in Dubai, Secures USD 4 Mn in Startup Funding Startups like Slayfit, BeQ, GOGOGO, Time Guardian, and Wild Fabrik presented disruptive solutions with strong cross-border scalability, attracting investor interest.

Dubai-based business advisory firm Terex Ventures successfully concluded its Official Demo Day Series at Zentral, World Trade Center (WTC), Dubai, drawing a global network of venture capitalists, angel investors, and family offices from the UAE, India, Europe, and beyond.

The event spotlighted high-impact startups tackling real-world challenges across fintech, sustainable e-commerce, AI, and blockchain. Startups like Slayfit, BeQ, GOGOGO, Time Guardian, and Wild Fabrik presented disruptive solutions with strong cross-border scalability, attracting investor interest.

"Our mission is to connect high-quality startups with strategic investors globally and the responses at our Dubai Demo Day exceeded expectations," said Priyanka Madnani, Founder of Terex Ventures. "We are thrilled about the partnerships and capital commitments emerging from this platform."

Following the event, Terex Ventures secured USD 4 million in investor commitments, signaling robust appetite for innovation and scalable technologies. The Demo Day underlined Terex's commitment to empowering startups with not just capital but also strategic support, global market access, and investor networks.

By fostering investor-startup synergies and backing visionary founders, Terex Ventures continues to solidify its position as a key enabler of cross-border innovation.
