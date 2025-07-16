Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with initial availability in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

Tesla has taken a significant step toward its mission of accelerating the shift to sustainable energy by opening its first Tesla Experience Center in Mumbai. The center marks a new chapter in India's automotive landscape, offering customers a hands-on opportunity to engage with Tesla's products and technology. It is designed to serve as an educational and experiential hub, allowing potential buyers to explore Tesla's innovations and understand its commitment to a cleaner future.

As part of this launch, Tesla has confirmed that the redesigned Model Y will be available in India. The electric vehicle, which was the world's best-selling EV in both 2023 and 2024, will be introduced in two variants: the rear-wheel drive and the long range rear-wheel drive. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2025, with initial availability in Mumbai, Delhi, and Gurugram.

The updated Model Y offers a refined combination of performance, safety, and design. It features a top speed of 201 kilometers per hour, can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in as little as 5.6 seconds, and provides a range of up to 622 kilometers under the WLTP standard. The vehicle includes over 2,130 liters of cargo space and accommodates up to five passengers, making it suitable for both urban and long-distance travel. Prices start at INR 59,89,000.

The new design includes a futuristic front lightbar and a tailgate inspired by Tesla's Cybertruck and Cybercab models, giving the Model Y a unique and modern appearance. Indian customers will also be able to customise their vehicles through the Tesla Design Studio, set to launch on July 15, 2025.

Tesla's expansion in India also includes developing a comprehensive charging network. The company will soon unveil its first indoor hybrid charging station in India, which will feature both Superchargers and Destination chargers. Tesla plans to roll out additional fast-charging stations at key travel routes nationwide. The Supercharging network, which achieved a 99.95 percent uptime in 2024, enables rapid charging of up to 267 kilometers in just 15 minutes.

To support convenient home charging, Tesla will provide a free wall connector with each new Model Y purchase. This initiative aims to simplify daily charging for owners and reduce reliance on fuel-based alternatives.

With these developments, Tesla reiterates its dedication to supporting a zero-emission future in India.